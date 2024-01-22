Boni Khalwale's grandson goes viral with a name that commands attention

Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale has showcased the importance of family as he spent quality time bonding with his adorable grandson.
The politician, known for his active presence on social media, shared a sweet photo on his account, capturing a heartwarming moment with his grandson, Austin Shindishindu Khalwale.
Introducing Austin Shindishindu Khalwale
In the shared snapshot, Senator Khalwale revealed his grandson's name to be Austin Shindishindu Khalwale.
The joyous occasion took place during a cold evening in Nairobi, where the seasoned politician expressed his delight at having Austin spend the weekend with him.
The caption accompanying the photo read, "It's a very cold evening in Nairobi. My grandson, Austin Shindishindu Khalwale, has been here for the weekend. What a joy warming up together."
The words reflect the joy and warmth shared between the grandfather and grandson as they embraced the chilly Nairobi evening.
In the viral photo, young Austin Shindishindu was seen sitting comfortably on his grandpa's lap, adorned with a fetching smile that radiated pure happiness.
Senator Khalwale, in turn, looked delighted to carry and hold his grandson, sharing in the joy of their time together.
Scenes from Khalwale's posh home
The duo spent their cherished time at Senator Khalwale's luxurious home in Nairobi. The photo captured a glimpse of the opulent surroundings, with a well-appointed painting adorning the wall behind them.
Seated on a lavish sofa, the senator and his grandson created a picturesque family moment.
Social media reactions
The heartwarming photos quickly went viral, drawing attention not only to the evident bond between the grandfather and grandson but also to the unique name—Austin Shindishindu Khalwale.
Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions, expressing admiration for the family moment and sharing thoughts about the charming young Austin.
@LilKoima Shindishindu will surely make you and Ikolomani at large proud Daktari
@KeithKisiang This name Shindushindu sounds like it was supposed to be Shindu Shindu. At least be pronounced as two words otherwise one must summon the tongue in its entirety.
@VictorRops Umeamua wazungu wateseke mtoto akienda kusomea ulaya? They'll just say, "Austin Shind something or Kha something...come in front
Boni Khalwale also proudly showcased the outstanding results of his daughter's KPSEA exams and advocated for the prompt release of such examination results.
He expressed gratitude for the blessings and unwavering support from his family as his daughter, Sonia Khalwale, embarks on her Junior Secondary School journey.
