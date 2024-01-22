The sports category has moved to a new website.

Boni Khalwale's grandson goes viral with a name that commands attention

Lynet Okumu

Boni Khalwale's grandson sets the internet ablaze with his Luhya name

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale
Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale has showcased the importance of family as he spent quality time bonding with his adorable grandson.

The politician, known for his active presence on social media, shared a sweet photo on his account, capturing a heartwarming moment with his grandson, Austin Shindishindu Khalwale.

In the shared snapshot, Senator Khalwale revealed his grandson's name to be Austin Shindishindu Khalwale.

Bonny Khalwale and his grandson Shindishindu
Bonny Khalwale and his grandson Shindishindu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

The joyous occasion took place during a cold evening in Nairobi, where the seasoned politician expressed his delight at having Austin spend the weekend with him.

The caption accompanying the photo read, "It's a very cold evening in Nairobi. My grandson, Austin Shindishindu Khalwale, has been here for the weekend. What a joy warming up together."

The words reflect the joy and warmth shared between the grandfather and grandson as they embraced the chilly Nairobi evening.

In the viral photo, young Austin Shindishindu was seen sitting comfortably on his grandpa's lap, adorned with a fetching smile that radiated pure happiness.

Bonny Khalwale and his grandson Shindishindu
Bonny Khalwale and his grandson Shindishindu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

Senator Khalwale, in turn, looked delighted to carry and hold his grandson, sharing in the joy of their time together.

The duo spent their cherished time at Senator Khalwale's luxurious home in Nairobi. The photo captured a glimpse of the opulent surroundings, with a well-appointed painting adorning the wall behind them.

Seated on a lavish sofa, the senator and his grandson created a picturesque family moment.

The heartwarming photos quickly went viral, drawing attention not only to the evident bond between the grandfather and grandson but also to the unique name—Austin Shindishindu Khalwale.

Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions, expressing admiration for the family moment and sharing thoughts about the charming young Austin.

@LilKoima Shindishindu will surely make you and Ikolomani at large proud Daktari

@KeithKisiang This name Shindushindu sounds like it was supposed to be Shindu Shindu. At least be pronounced as two words otherwise one must summon the tongue in its entirety.

@VictorRops Umeamua wazungu wateseke mtoto akienda kusomea ulaya? They'll just say, "Austin Shind something or Kha something...come in front

Boni Khalwale
Boni Khalwale Boni Khalwale Pulse Live Kenya

Boni Khalwale also proudly showcased the outstanding results of his daughter's KPSEA exams and advocated for the prompt release of such examination results.

He expressed gratitude for the blessings and unwavering support from his family as his daughter, Sonia Khalwale, embarks on her Junior Secondary School journey.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
