The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

Charles Ouma

Khalwale took to social media sharing photos before and after the surgery

A photo shared by DR. Boni Khalwale saving the life of a man who had been hacked by his son [Twitter]
A photo shared by DR. Boni Khalwale saving the life of a man who had been hacked by his son [Twitter]

Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale on Saturday, June 24 saved the life of a lecturer by performing an operation that lasted slightly more than two hours.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker who is a trained doctor

The Kisumu Polytechnic lecturer was rushed to hospital after reportedly being hacked by his machete-wielding son.

The victim sustained deep cuts in his head and hands and was bleeding profusely when he was rushed to Mukumu hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medics at the facility reached out to the Senator to handle the situation and Khalwalwe swiftly swung into action.

The lawmaker performed a 2-hour surgical debridement & stitching on the patient and this prevented bleeding with doctors working to stabilize the patient.

"Kisumu Polytechnic lecturer was this morning grievously injured after his machete welding son attacked him. I am glad to have saved his life after a grueling 2 hours 10 minutes operation at Mukumu Hospital," Khalawale wrote in an update after the surgery.

He also shared photos before and after the life-saving surgery.

Khalwale graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in medicine and surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

He practiced as a doctor, employed by the Ministry of Health before making his debut in parliament as Ikolomani Member of Parliament in 2002.

Netizens give their take

Netizens took to social media to congratulate him for the life-saving intervention.

READ: Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

steve Biko osur@wuodosur: Thanks for the quick response and life saving intervention. Thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT
A photo shared by DR. Boni Khalwale saving the life of a man who had been hacked by his son [Twitter]
A photo shared by DR. Boni Khalwale saving the life of a man who had been hacked by his son [Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

Others faulted him for breaching confidentiality by sharing the case on Twitter, including the graphic photos.

Lloyd Onyango@lloydOnyango: You have done something commendable and related to your profession for once. But I still believe you should have considered doctor-patient confidentiality before posting this for political capital and praise on social media!

Ndong@Conslaw@Ndonglaw043: Mhesh even with the consent of the patient, which I doubt looking at his condition, the manner this post is presented graphically presents three grounds for a lawsuit. Please nest time Post but Act wiser. You are a long time medical practitioner and you know this.

Kisese@Kisese7: We no longer observe Doctor -patient confidentiality,ama political mileage lazima?

ADVERTISEMENT

Salmon Omondi@OmondiSalmon: Did the patient consent to this post? What happened to doctor-patient confidentiality?

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KeNHA update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

KeNHA update after motorists spent entire night stuck along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

3 dead, scores injured in grisly accident at Salgaa

3 dead, scores injured in grisly accident at Salgaa

Chaos rock UDA meeting in Mombasa as Mohamed Ali-Hassan Omar rivalry turns ugly

Chaos rock UDA meeting in Mombasa as Mohamed Ali-Hassan Omar rivalry turns ugly

Dorcas Gachagua impresses Museveni at State House in Uganda

Dorcas Gachagua impresses Museveni at State House in Uganda

Ruto addresses claims of Kenya hiding General in Sudan conflict, taking sides

Ruto addresses claims of Kenya hiding General in Sudan conflict, taking sides

How Boda boda riders rescued MP aspirant who sold 3 buses, Toyota Prado

How Boda boda riders rescued MP aspirant who sold 3 buses, Toyota Prado

Ruto lectures World Bank, IMF bosses, proposes new global financial order [Video]

Ruto lectures World Bank, IMF bosses, proposes new global financial order [Video]

Senators line-up to test Sh1.1M Siaya Deputy Governor's seat [WATCH]

Senators line-up to test Sh1.1M Siaya Deputy Governor's seat [WATCH]

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of shosh Maria Njoki Mukuha and her new house

How I built my granny a home after starting with Sh50K budget - Mukuha

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day 2022 celebrations on December 12, 2022

Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi

A collage image of Gatanga Member of Parliament, Edward Muriu and a house at Amara Ridge that is at the center of a tussle pitting the lawmaker and CS Florence Chepngetich Bore

MP at the center of Sh120M Karen house drama breaks silence, names CS

A boda boda rider

How Boda boda riders rescued MP aspirant who sold 3 buses, Toyota Prado