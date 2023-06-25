Khalwale wades into controversy after saving the life of lecturer in 2-hour surgery

The lawmaker who is a trained doctor

The Kisumu Polytechnic lecturer was rushed to hospital after reportedly being hacked by his machete-wielding son.

The victim sustained deep cuts in his head and hands and was bleeding profusely when he was rushed to Mukumu hospital.

Medics at the facility reached out to the Senator to handle the situation and Khalwalwe swiftly swung into action.

The lawmaker performed a 2-hour surgical debridement & stitching on the patient and this prevented bleeding with doctors working to stabilize the patient.

"Kisumu Polytechnic lecturer was this morning grievously injured after his machete welding son attacked him. I am glad to have saved his life after a grueling 2 hours 10 minutes operation at Mukumu Hospital," Khalawale wrote in an update after the surgery.

He also shared photos before and after the life-saving surgery.

Khalwale graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in medicine and surgery.

He practiced as a doctor, employed by the Ministry of Health before making his debut in parliament as Ikolomani Member of Parliament in 2002.

Netizens give their take

Netizens took to social media to congratulate him for the life-saving intervention.

steve Biko osur@wuodosur: Thanks for the quick response and life saving intervention. Thanks.

Others faulted him for breaching confidentiality by sharing the case on Twitter, including the graphic photos.

Lloyd Onyango@lloydOnyango: You have done something commendable and related to your profession for once. But I still believe you should have considered doctor-patient confidentiality before posting this for political capital and praise on social media!

Ndong@Conslaw@Ndonglaw043: Mhesh even with the consent of the patient, which I doubt looking at his condition, the manner this post is presented graphically presents three grounds for a lawsuit. Please nest time Post but Act wiser. You are a long time medical practitioner and you know this.

Kisese@Kisese7: We no longer observe Doctor -patient confidentiality,ama political mileage lazima?

