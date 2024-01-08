Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Senator Khalwale took to his social media pages to congratulate his daughter, Gift Atubukha Khalwale, who scored a remarkable B+ in the 2023 exams.

"Congratulations, Gift Atubukha Khalwale! I want to thank my family, the entire St Brigids High School-Kiminini fraternity, and above all, God for supporting my little Tubu to this milestone," wrote Khalwale.

Gift was among the 18,078 students who scored Grade B+ and secured direct entry to university.

However, social media trolls attempted to cut short the celebration by questioning the size of Khalwale's family, noting that he celebrates a child in every national exam.

"Kwani how many children does this man have? Each national examination he must have a candidate," one netizen questioned.

Unfazed by the criticism, Khalwale responded by asking whether there was a problem with him having many children. "Omera, kwani shida iko wapi?" Khalwale retorted.

To another netizen with the same question, the senator humorously remarked that he could only reveal the number of girls he had. "I can only tell u the number of girls. Blame our culture," said Boni.

Despite the trolling, some netizens congratulated Khalwale for consistently ensuring his children performed well in national examinations.

"Congratulations to her and your family for producing such excellent candidates every year! No small feat," commented a user known as Farhiya Abass.

Another netizen praised Khalwale as a role model to young men and commended him for being a great father.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu highlighted that the 2023 KCSE results were graded using the new grading system unveiled in 2023.

Under the new system, the overall grade considers Mathematics, the best-performed language subject among English/Kiswahili/Kenyan Sign Language, and the best-performed five subjects.

CS Machogu also directed the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to conduct a robust career awareness campaign among the 2023 KCSE candidates.

