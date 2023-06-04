The sports category has moved to a new website.

Boutross in hot water for Scotland gig without promoter's consent

Boutross Munene facing legal charges after allegedly arranging a side gig behind his promoter's back

Kenyan singer Boutross Munene
Kenyan singer Boutross Munene

Kenyan musician Boutross Munene has found himself at the center of a potential legal battle with Prince Otach, the 'Chief Executive Officer' of Kenyans in the United Kingdom.

The dispute arose following Boutross' claims of being financially scammed after performing at a festival organized by Otach.

Prince Otach organized the Kenya Diaspora Festival, which was marketed as the largest Kenyan concert held in Europe.

Kenyan singer Boutross Munene
Kenyan singer Boutross Munene Pulse Live Kenya
The event took place on May 20, 2023, and promised an exciting lineup of artists and performances.

However, Boutross Munene alleges that his experience with Prince Otach and the festival did not go as planned.

According to Boutross, Prince Otach failed to fulfill their financial obligations after the festival.

Boutross expresses frustration with Otach's handling of their payment, stating that he was taken in circles when it came to completing their pay.

Kenyan singer Boutross Munene
Kenyan singer Boutross Munene Pulse Live Kenya

He accused Otach of not providing the agreed-upon accommodation, neglecting their needs, and withholding their full payment after the Kenya Diaspora Festival.

The 'Angela' hit maker also alleges that Otach contacted the Scottish lounge where they had arranged a gig and claimed the earnings without giving Boutross a fair share.

In response to Boutross' online rant, Prince Otach issued a statement asserting his side of the story.

Kenyan rapper Boutross Munene
Kenyan rapper Boutross Munene Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday 3, Otach emphasized that contracts are signed by both parties for a reason and defends his investment in organizing the events.

"Boutross is quite talented, but he is still new in this music business. He will gradually learn that contracts are signed by both parties for a reason. I invest my hard earned money to put up these events, so it's in order for me to protect my investments.

"I can not fly an artist from Kenya to the UK only for them to come and start arranging side events behind my back... From my end, this additional show in Scotland and online defamation is a legal issue. Boutross will be hearing from my lawyer in less than 72 hours outlining the damages I am claiming," Otach wrote.

Boutross
Boutross Pulse Live Kenya

He states that arranging side events behind his back is a breach of contract, and he intends to protect his investments by pursuing legal action.

