Boutross drops saucy visuals for hit song 'Angela' [WATCH]

Miriam Mwende

'Angela' is a dancehall beat from Boutross' latest album, Mawingu

VIDEO: Boutross Munene drops music video for hit song 'Angela' featuring Juicee Mann
Kenyan Shrap artist Boutross Munene has finally dropped the music video to his hit tune 'Angela'.

The video premiered on YouTube, Tuesday evening, and features one of Kenya's acclaimed dance choreographers Ayomar Atieno as lead vixen.

In nine hours since its release, the video has gathered over 18,000 views and fans are leaving raving reviews for the 'Story Ilianza' hitmaker.

"The official music video is making the song even better big up Boutross," a fan by the name Liz Mungai commented.

'Angela' became an instant hit and a fan favourite, the audio version alone has close to 500,000 views on YouTube and has continued to dominate charts on streaming platforms.

The song is off Munene's Mawingu album which was released on November 25, 2022.

WATCH: Trio Mio drops new banger days after completing high school

