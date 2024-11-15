RIP: Other side of Tabitha Gatwiri you didn’t know, but should always remember

Brenda Gatwiri, fondly known as Bree, was a vibrant content creator whose work brought joy and laughter to many.

While her fans admired her for her creativity and talent, there was another side of her that only those close to her got to experience.

During her burial on November 15 at her father’s homestead in Meru, comedian MCA Tricky delivered a moving tribute on behalf of content creators and friends, shedding light on the profound impact Brenda had on their lives.

Comedian MCA Tricky reading a moving tribute on behalf of content creators, during Tabitha Gatwiri's burial on November 15 at her father’s homestead in Meru Pulse Live Kenya

Beacon of support and generosity

Brenda was not just a colleague; she was a friend who truly cared. Her generosity went beyond material gestures.

She was present, not just physically but emotionally, carrying the burdens of others as though they were her own.

The content creators who worked alongside Brenda recalled how she would take the time to offer advice, guidance, and a listening ear during difficult times. She created a sense of belonging for everyone, making each person feel valued and important.

"Brenda was present. Truly present. She carried the burdens of of others as if they were her own. I have experienced her generosity first hand. Taking tie to consult with us and just advice, or simply sitting with us during our difficult times. She made each one of us feel that we really matter and that we were not just alone. In regards to work, Gatwiri was a powerhouse. She was reliable, dependable and endlessly working. She always delivered, especially in the corners of our projects," the tribute read.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

A reliable & dedicated powerhouse

In the content creation world, deadlines and reliability are everything. Brenda stood out as a dependable figure, always delivering on her commitments.

Whether it was her role in major projects or contributing to the finer details, her dedication was unmatched.

Brenda’s work ethic inspired those around her to push their limits. Her commitment to excellence was a reminder that success in the creative industry required not just talent but also discipline and perseverance.

Tabitha Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Brenda’s charm and authenticity made her a magnet for friendships. She welcomed everyone with open arms, creating an atmosphere of love and inclusivity wherever she went.

For those of us who are content creators here, we saw how her dedication to excellence was inspiring. And she pushed each and everyone around her to aim higher. Our friend Bree was also a visionary, hardworking and industrious lady. Of course this would never be forgotten. Her charm! She had a way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved. She could easily make friends and her authenticity only made her more special.

One of the most endearing aspects of Brenda was her pride in her roots. She never tried to mask her Meru accent or background, choosing instead to embrace it with confidence. Her unapologetic authenticity was a trait that endeared her to many.

"She was every man's dream girlfriend. Every person's friend, the kind of person who was genuine and unapologetic about her self. She never hid her roots. And proudly embraced her Meru accent. Gatwiri's legacy lives on in all of us. We say thank you for everything. We will carry forward the lessons we learnt from you. Rest in power!" Tricky read.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Rest in power Gatwiri

Brenda Gatwiri was a source of light and inspiration to many. As the creative community and her fans mourn her untimely death, they also celebrate the incredible person she was.