From sin to salvation: Brendah Jons finds peace in Jesus

Brendah has shared her transformation journey on Instagram as she thanks God for delivering her from bondage.

"There are times I look at my life now and I wonder, who would I be at this time if 8 months ago I made a different choice? If I still stuck to the path I was in and didn't follow Christ? I asked God this question and His response was simply mind-blowing," Brendah wrote.

The YouTuber went ahead and quoted a verse that signified that God is always there for us even if we go on sinful ways or sideline him in way.

He said, "You'd still be in my plan, you'd still be my child, I'd still look at you and see the promise I made to myself about you in Jeremiah 1:5, before I formed you in your mother's womb, I knew you and I had already called you to be a prophet to the nations. even if you chose different, I'd still love you the same and I'd still wait until the day you make a choice to follow me."

Brendah Jons message to her fans

Brendah admitted that she cried like a baby as she questioned if God really knew who she was after all that she had done.

Brendah Jons continued that she thought the verse was a joke but she realised that God always means what he says regardless of how filthy one might be.

"Friends, I cried like a baby. I was like, that me? God, did you even know who I was? How filthy I was? Ey! You gara be joking but then I realized when He says His love is unconditional, He really means it," Brendah affirmed.

The YouTuber concluded by telling her fans that it's never too late to change their ways since God loves every human being more.

"My encouragement to you today, God won't shut you down just because you feel too sinful to be born again. Your sin may be great but His love for you is greater. Such good news right? Sounds too good to be true? Yes!

"That's because it is...it is called the gospel. The too-good-to-be-true news of Jesus Christ...I'll still encourage you, to come home to Jesus it's never too late. I love you and God loves you more," Brendah concluded.