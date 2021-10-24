You saw what you saw - Brendah Jons snaps after being spotted with ex PhyLamar [Photos]

The two were seen partying the night away on Friday in what has since been confirmed to have been Phy's sister's birthday party.

In videos posted by Jons, she explained that there's no grudge against her ex, despite their dramatic breakup over cheating allegations.

A merry Brendah and PhyLamar were dancing together, exchanging items of clothing and singing along to club bangers during the night out.

The Plesident Kingston comedian later explained that she had chosen the maturity route, insisting that she had nothing to explain.

One of the slides was captioned: "Maturity is beyond hate and beyond exes there's friendship so relax b****es... lol."

In subsequent videos the influencer added: "You saw what you saw, so what? I have nothing to explain."

It would seem that the two are now "just friends" and all has been forgiven.

I am gay - Brendah Jons

In late September, Jons came out to her fans as being a gay woman at the time in relationship with PhyLamar.

She explained that she had always known about her orientation explaining that even her family has been supportive on the matter.

While addressing some questions from her fans, Brendah disclosed that her orientation has nothing to do with the fact that she survived sexual assault perpetrated by a male attacker.

"I don't resent men, and I've said this before, I have male friends, I have uncles and a dad so I don't resent men. It's just that there is a level of connection that I don't want to pursue with men... No way, men don't disgust me," she clarified.

Pulse Live Kenya

She took a break from uploading videos during the drama with Phy and only made a comeback to YouTube a week ago.

Speaking on the break-up, Jons stated that it was major "character development" for her, adding that she has also learned not to call people friends.

"In that season of heartbreak there are people I thought would stand with me but they didn't care. There were people who saw me destroying my brand during that live and they didn't stop me.

"Nothing is concrete, a month ago I had my dream career, my dream relationship, I had everything and one night changed it all, sometimes passion can to hate. Nothing is fixed so be grateful," she told her fans.