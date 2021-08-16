Brown Mauzo tattoos Vera's name on both arms [Photo]

Mauzo posted the tattoo of Vera’s name drawn on the inside of both his arms and expressed “For the love of my wife. My one and only @queenveebosset ❤️🙏🏻”

This is his latest show of love and adoration for the heavily expectant video vixen turned businesswoman.

In July, he took his fans by surprise after recording himself singing Otile Brown’s song #BabyLove for his wife Vera Sidika.

In a video shared by the Ms Sidika, the two could be seen jamming to Otile’s song with Vera stating her hubby woke up in the mood of singing Baby Love.

“Today Bae woke up singing baby Love to me” wrote Vera Sidika.

Baby Love is a song that Otile Brown composed for Vera Sidika back in July 2018, at a time the two were lovers. The video to the song featured Ms Sidika as the Main vixen and so far has garnered over 15 million views on YouTube.

Baby Love was released after the two (Otile and Vera) pranked their fans that that they had broken up by deleting photos of each other on Social Media.

However, months later their relationship ended and currently Vera Sidika is married to singer Brown Mauzo and Otile is dating a girl by the name Nabayet aka Nabbi from Ethiopia.

Tattoos and love

The debate about whether or not to get a tattoo of a lover’s name has been thrown around on social media which people arguing for or against it.

Sadly, in an industry where things fall apart every now and then, celebrities who tattoo each other names often find themselves having to cover them up after a break up.

However, Mauzo and Vera seem to have decided to take their love for each other to the grave.

In April, Vera disclosed that she got married to Mauzo on 12th October 2020 and they will do a white wedding when time is right.

You and Brown Mauzo are marrying soon?