Vera mocks Akuku Danger in bitter rant over claims of refusing to pay him (screenshot)

In a number of posts, Ms Sidika threw shade at the Churchill show comedian, accusing him of lying to the public. According to Vera, Akuku bargained for Sh10, 000 but upon reaching at the venue of the event, he changed tune, demanding an additional Sh5, 000.

She went on to mock the funnyman, stating that she had never heard of him until, yesterday when her PA mentioned to her.

Vera Sidika's Response Pulse Live Kenya

Vera's Response

“I just Discovered there are professionals at Lying.

Some names I never even knew existed till today. Somebody just mentioned it to me and told me they are desperately looking for fame, because their mates waliomoka kwa some comedy show, now their carrier is professional Liars!

I’ve never in my life talked to any human being called Chicken. The only Chicken I know is Ingokho. Juu Ya hiyo story wacha niendee ile Lunch ya 59K this week” said Vera In part.

Ms Sidika added that Akuku and his team arrived late at the event, despite being full amount (bargained for) within minutes of ordering his services.

Vera's post

“On top of it the Chicken got in late 2 hours later than agreed time. Leaving just 1-hour service. 8-9pm. Water alone cost me a whooping Ksh105, 000’

If they only knew the amount of money put in that gender reveal party. To think that Sh5K is anything. That’s not even my Damn call credit. My team handles planning and use my mother’s phone to make all payments in full, before anyone set a foot at the venue.

Its bad manners to ask for a figure , get paid in full seconds later, even before you go anywhere. Then unafika location…you start making excuses on why you want to be added 5K on top. This was not anywhere in agreement with my PA. Rubbish. Hata Sh200K unngelipwa if that is what you would have requested…Nenda ukatagee”

Vera Sidika’s bitter rant come hours after Akuku Danger took to social media with claims that she had refused to pay for the service provided her gender reveal party.

“Some of us it's the 'small money' that makes a difference in our livelihoods. I'm kindly asking you to pay me my balance of 5,000/= Which rightfully belongs to me!

So this is what happened.

Yesterday Vera called me (Amplitude Events and Marketing) 30 minutes to her gender reveal party to provide her with a Sound system for 1hour. We agreed on 15k. She sent me a down payment of 10,000/=(Swipe Mpesa message) and promised to pay the balance when the sound system gets to the venue(Fair Acre Boutique Karen). We got there albeit 10 minutes late, it was a short notice and we did all we could to be there in time. We got there by 7Pm and did the set up by 7:10 Pm the event started".