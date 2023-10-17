The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bruce Willis' health update after months of battling Apashia

Fabian Simiyu

Bruce Willis' longtime friend, Glenn Gordon Caron, hopes that Bruce recognises him as he battles for his health.

Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis

Walter Bruce Willis, born on March 19, 1955, is an American actor who has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

Bruce Willis' illustrious career spans several decades and has encompassed a wide range of roles, cementing his status as a beloved and iconic figure in the film industry.

Willis first catapulted into the limelight with his portrayal of David Addison in the comedy-drama series 'Moonlighting,' which ran from 1985 to 1989. This role not only showcased his acting prowess but also hinted at the charismatic and versatile actor he would become.

However, it was in the realm of cinema that Willis truly made his mark. With a career that boasts appearances in over a hundred films, he emerged as an action hero of unparalleled stature.

Bruce Willis [Image: Instagram fan page]
Bruce Willis [Image: Instagram fan page] Pulse Live Kenya

His performances in action-packed blockbusters captured the imaginations of audiences worldwide.

Beyond his achievements in acting, Willis explored his talents in the realm of music. In 1987, he ventured into the world of singing with the release of his debut album, 'The Return of Bruno.'

This marked the beginning of his musical journey, which continued with the launch of two more albums in 1989 and 2001. His foray into music showcased his creative range and added another dimension to his already multifaceted career.

Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, provided an update on his health, revealing that his condition has deteriorated, leading to a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Bruce Willis [Image: Instagram fan page]
Bruce Willis [Image: Instagram fan page] Pulse Live Kenya

FTD encompasses a range of challenging symptoms, with communication difficulties, such as aphasia, being one of them.

While the news is heartbreaking, it also brings a sense of clarity to the situation, allowing the family to better understand and navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

In a heartfelt statement, Bruce Willis' family shared the news of his retirement from acting, revealing that the beloved actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting his speech and cognitive abilities.

This difficult decision comes after Willis struggled with memory and performance challenges while on set, marking the end of an iconic acting career.

Bruce Willis [Image: Instagram fan page]
Bruce Willis [Image: Instagram fan page] Pulse Live Kenya

His family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, expressed gratitude to his dedicated supporters and asked for privacy during this challenging time.

Glenn Gordon Caron, the creative force behind the iconic show 'Moonlighting' that played a pivotal role in Bruce Willis' career, shared insights into his regular visits with his old friend, Willis.

Despite Willis' aphasia, Caron emphasised that the essence of Bruce remains, with moments of recognition during their interactions.

Bruce Willis [Image: Instagram fan page]
Bruce Willis [Image: Instagram fan page] Pulse Live Kenya

Caron described how Willis's once formidable language skills have been affected, and he's no longer an avid reader.

Nevertheless, the enduring presence of Bruce Willis is a source of gratitude for those close to him.

