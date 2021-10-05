Cardi B shares former President Mwai Kibaki’s Video & Kenyans cant keep calm

The video in question was captured in 2009, at a time Kibaki was clearing the air on allegations of having an affair with Mary Wambui.

The video shared by Cardi B has so far garnered over 854K views, over 33K likes and over 11K retweets with 2.9K people quoting the same tweet.

A cross check in the comment section shows a good number of Kenyans trying to explain to Cardi B what was going in the video.

Others opted to share the longer version of the press conference, just in case the female rapper might be interested in getting everything in context.

During the Press conference, the former President dismissed media reports that he had a second wife, named Mary Wambui.

“…This is My wife Lucy and I want to state something that I have wanted you to hold dear and permanently in your heart,

You know and everybody knows that I am married and I have only one wife and everyone in Kenya knows it. But the Media keeps repeating about my having another wife or wives.

I want to make it very clear that I have only one dear wife Lucy who is here and I don’t not have any other and anybody who knows me, knows my family and how I live they know I have only one wife…” said Mwai Kibaki in Part.

His statement was echoed by his wife Mama Lucy Kibaki (Late), who also cautioned the media to refrain from publishing false information.

Recently, international celebrities have been sharing Kenyan videos they find funny or entertaining with their millions of followers.

Just the other day, Snoop Dogg shared Comedian Eric Omondi and Sherlyne Anyango's video and within hours it had clocked over a million views; with comments from the likes of; Rihanna, Ludacris, Jacob Latimore, Jasmin Brown and may more.

In the skit, Eric was re-enacting a love scene and how movie stars overdo their roles.