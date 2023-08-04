Carol Katrue badmouths Kenyans in Saudi Arabia after poorly attended concert

In her explanation, Katrue stated that attendees simply didn't show up due to jealousy, and they were also expressing discontent towards the promoter who had arranged the concert.

Katrue and her fiancé Miracle Baby had travelled to Saudi Arabia for the event and discovered that their promoter had faced multiple accusations two weeks before the concert.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"Two weeks ago kulikua na scandal ya huyo promoter alituita. Alikua ameekelewa yeye ni mkubwa wa LGBTQ+.

"[There was a scandal two weeks ago, the promoter was accused of being an LGBTQ+ leader]," Katrue said.

She further pointed out that the same promoter was facing murder accusations, which led some Kenyans to boycott the event due to their reservations about him being the host.

According to Katrue, the event's attendance could have been significantly improved if there was a more positive and supportive outlook among the people present.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She also mentioned that there were instances where some Kenyans even called the police on them.

Katrue speaks about mistreatment on their way to Saudi

Katrue disclosed that they missed their connecting flight to the final destination due to mistreatment by the police at the airport.

She recounted that while they were in line for flight clearance, they were instructed to move to another queue, even though their plane was about to depart.

When the plane left, Katrue explained that the police officers were simply laughing, and it became evident that their actions were deliberate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend Carol Katrue hit 100K YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominations are open!

She added that they were then directed to the manager's office, but unfortunately, he wasn't able to offer any assistance at that time.