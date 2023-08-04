The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Carol Katrue badmouths Kenyans in Saudi Arabia after poorly attended concert

Fabian Simiyu

Katrue explains why Kenyans failed to show up at the concert

Carol Katrue
Carol Katrue

Mugithi artist Carol Katrue, in a video shared on August 3, revealed that her concert in Saudi Arabia faced a near-flop situation despite ultimately being successful.

In her explanation, Katrue stated that attendees simply didn't show up due to jealousy, and they were also expressing discontent towards the promoter who had arranged the concert.

Katrue and her fiancé Miracle Baby had travelled to Saudi Arabia for the event and discovered that their promoter had faced multiple accusations two weeks before the concert.

Carol Katrue
Carol Katrue
"Two weeks ago kulikua na scandal ya huyo promoter alituita. Alikua ameekelewa yeye ni mkubwa wa LGBTQ+.

"[There was a scandal two weeks ago, the promoter was accused of being an LGBTQ+ leader]," Katrue said.

She further pointed out that the same promoter was facing murder accusations, which led some Kenyans to boycott the event due to their reservations about him being the host.

According to Katrue, the event's attendance could have been significantly improved if there was a more positive and supportive outlook among the people present.

Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue
Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue
She also mentioned that there were instances where some Kenyans even called the police on them.

Katrue disclosed that they missed their connecting flight to the final destination due to mistreatment by the police at the airport.

She recounted that while they were in line for flight clearance, they were instructed to move to another queue, even though their plane was about to depart.

When the plane left, Katrue explained that the police officers were simply laughing, and it became evident that their actions were deliberate.

Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend Carol Katrue
Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend Carol Katrue

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominations are open!

She added that they were then directed to the manager's office, but unfortunately, he wasn't able to offer any assistance at that time.

Consequently, they resorted to taking a taxi, which resulted in a journey of nearly ten hours as they couldn't wait for another plane since that would have meant waiting until morning.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
