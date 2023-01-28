ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

Amos Robi

Cebbie got married to lawyer Steve Ogolla in a beautiful traditional wedding in Migori county

Cebbie Koks Nyasego
Cebbie Koks Nyasego

Businesswoman Cebbie Koks Nyasego has advised single women in search of husbands to stick to what can work for them and avoid making comparisons to other women's husbands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

During an interactive session on her Instagram stories, a fan asked Cebbie what single ladies should go for when looking for husbands like the one she had found herself.

“Kindly give us single ladies what we should look for in a husband. You have set the bar high,” the fan wrote.

In response, Cebbie said there was not a common factor that cut across all men insisting that things varied for different individuals.

“Unchain yourself from this, what works for someone may not work for you. A friend told me, there is nothing like advice from an experienced fellow. Because realities are different," Cebbie responded.

Cebbie Koks and husband Steve Ogolla
Cebbie Koks and husband Steve Ogolla Cebbie Koks and husband Steve Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Newlyweds Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks celebrate new accomplishment

Using the example of her mother, Cebbie said despite being in marriage for many years, she only had experience with her father and barely knew beyond that.

“My mom may have experience but that was only with my dad. For instance, her experience and realities are different from mine because the contexts are different and the persons are different,” she said.

Nyasego concluded by saying that whoever one wanted to settle with was dependent on their individual needs insisting that there was someone for everyone.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla
Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

Cebbie Koks tied the knot with lawyer Steve Ogolla in December 2022 in a lavish traditional wedding in Migori county.

Ogolla is a renowned lawyer who is popular for his commentary on political and legal matters.

The couple have caused a frenzy on the streets of the internet with their couple moves that have left some envious.

READ: 12 celebrity engagements & weddings fans loved in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Useful Idioty's promise to anyone that returns his stolen iPhone

Useful Idioty's promise to anyone that returns his stolen iPhone

Why Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira may be forced to redo their wedding

Why Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira may be forced to redo their wedding

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

Grieving Stevo Simple Boy honors late dad in birthday message as he turns 33

Grieving Stevo Simple Boy honors late dad in birthday message as he turns 33

4 things Oga Obinna wants done in GBV against men petition

4 things Oga Obinna wants done in GBV against men petition

Why Kamene Goro has left Radio Africa, Mr Seed's baby mama & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Why Kamene Goro has left Radio Africa, Mr Seed's baby mama & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kenyans concerned as man who travelled 500km to surprise girlfriend becomes unresponsive

Kenyans concerned as man who travelled 500km to surprise girlfriend becomes unresponsive

Kamene Goro reveals truth about why she left Kiss FM

Kamene Goro reveals truth about why she left Kiss FM

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spice Diana and a screengrab from the video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Singer Harmonize

Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit

Diamond Platnumz

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]