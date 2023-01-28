Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

During an interactive session on her Instagram stories, a fan asked Cebbie what single ladies should go for when looking for husbands like the one she had found herself.

“Kindly give us single ladies what we should look for in a husband. You have set the bar high,” the fan wrote.

In response, Cebbie said there was not a common factor that cut across all men insisting that things varied for different individuals.

“Unchain yourself from this, what works for someone may not work for you. A friend told me, there is nothing like advice from an experienced fellow. Because realities are different," Cebbie responded.

Using the example of her mother, Cebbie said despite being in marriage for many years, she only had experience with her father and barely knew beyond that.

“My mom may have experience but that was only with my dad. For instance, her experience and realities are different from mine because the contexts are different and the persons are different,” she said.

Nyasego concluded by saying that whoever one wanted to settle with was dependent on their individual needs insisting that there was someone for everyone.

Cebbie Koks tied the knot with lawyer Steve Ogolla in December 2022 in a lavish traditional wedding in Migori county.

Ogolla is a renowned lawyer who is popular for his commentary on political and legal matters.