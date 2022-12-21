12 celebrity engagements & weddings fans loved in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Celebrities who wedded in 2022

1. Nick Ruto and Evelyne Chemutai

President William Ruto’s son Nick Ruto officially went off the market on January 15, 2022.

In a Kalenjin traditional ceremony, Nick sought permission and blessings from his in-laws to marry his long-term girlfriend Evelyn Chemtai.

Nick Ruto and Evelyne Chemtai Pulse Live Kenya

The wedding was attended by Nick’s parents President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto and close friends from the two families.

2. Guardian Angel and Esther Musila

Despite criticism of their wide age gap, Peter Omwaka, popularly known as Guardian Angel and Esther Musila gave their haters deaf ears and tied the knot on January 4, 2022.

The wedding came months after Guardian proposed to Musila to which she said yes.

Guardian Angel weds fiancée Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Guardian after his wedding told off his critics through Zablon Singers’ song ‘Sweetie Sweetie’.

He said trolls and hate did not stop them from cementing his relationship with Musila

3. Lilian Ng’ang’a and Juliani

Among the relationships that made headlines in 2022 was that of rapper Juliani and Lilian Ng’ang’a.

The two openly announced being in a relationship in September 2021 just days after Lilian parted ways with her ex-partner, former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

The relationship between the two was however no smooth sailing, there were allegations of death threats on Juliani as well as endless trolls on his rap career.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite all the storms, the two tied the knot on March 22, 2022 in a private event attended by a handful of family and friends.

The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2022.

4. Lucy Natasha and Prophet Carmel

Prophet Carmel and Rev. Lucy Natasha are among the top couples in the gospel industry.

After a beautiful engagement in November 2021, Natasha and Carmel held a lavish traditional wedding on January 29, 2022.

The ceremony was held at the Evergreen Woodvale Drive House in Runda Estate, Nairobi County and was attended by close family and friends.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's guest list was also a show of affluence with former Kesses Member of Parliament (MP) - Dr Mishra Swarup 'Kiprop' and his wife Dr Pallavi Mishra, acting in place of Prophet Carmel's parents.

The two are set to have a white wedding in Canada.

5. Msupa S and her boyfriend

Kalenjin rapper Sandra Chebet also known as Msupa S winded up the list of celebrities who sealed her union with her partner.

Msupa S weds Pulse Live Kenya

In a civil ceremony in the United States, the ‘Watajua Hawajui’ hitmaker cemented her union with the father of her daughter.

Shortly after her wedding, Msupa S announced expecting her second child.

6. Akisa Wandera and Charles

The former KTN News anchor tied the knot to the love of her life Charles in a traditional wedding ceremony on March 2022.

Akisa Wandera and her husband Charles Pulse Live Kenya

The wedding held in Busia brought together Akisa’s colleagues, friends and family who celebrated as the journalist got ushered into a new phase of life.

Celebrities who got engaged in 2022

7. Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy

African Pop star Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy took their relationship to the next level just days before they welcomed their son.

During a performance in Nairobi on the night of Saturday, March 12, 2022, Arrow Bwoy took to one knee and posed the big question to Nadia.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia responded with a "Yes!" as fans proceeded to cheer for the newly engaged couple.

The engagement was however shortlived as nine months later, Nadia revealed she had parted ways with the father of her son.

8. Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks

Lawyer Steve Ogolla and his girlfriend Elseba Awour Kokeyo popularly known as Cebbie Koks officially got engaged on December 2022.

Stve Ogolla proposes to Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

Cebbie Koks who is singer Akothee’s younger sister, in a colorful affair gave Ogolla the nod to take their relationship to a new level.

9. Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo

Socialite Amber Ray’s engagement on November 2022 is one many would wish for.

The mother of one said ‘Yes’ to her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo during a trip to Dubai.

The two lovers were sharing an evening in a very romantic set-up that established the mood for the special moment at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Rapudo then went down on one knee and popped the question.

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

The engagement came days after they re-united following a break up which Rapudo said was out of irreconcilable differences.

10. Sharon Momanyi and Bae

What was meant to be her son's birthday on October 21, 2022, doubled as an engagement for the former KTN News journalist.

Momanyi was caught by surprise by her fiancé took to his knee with a ring in his hand.

Sharon Momanyi engaged to her fiance Pulse Live Kenya

A speechless Momanyi took a moment before she nodded giving her son’s father the green light to insert the ring on her finger.

11. Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu

Citizen TV journalist and his fiancee Ivy Namu on July 3, 2022, entered a new phase of their relationship after they became officially engaged.

Raburu during the birthday of his son left Namu who was pregnant with their second child in surprise after he went on his knee and popped the question.

Willis Raburu and his fiancé Ivy Namu Pulse Live Kenya

A ‘Yes’ from Namu attracted cheers from friends and family that were present followed by great music from Sol Generation’s Ben Soul and Nviiri The Storyteller.

12. Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho

Blessing Lungaho on April 24, 2022, had two reasons to smile, one because he was turning a year older and two because he was officially engaged to his girlfriend Jackie Matubia.

Jackie Matubia and fiance Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

As Lung’aho celebrated his birthday he took the opportunity to take his relationship to a different level through a proposal.