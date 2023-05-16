The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chameleone's mother: Men who don't give transport money are reason women are acting up

Mzee Asingwire

Proscovia Musoke says you should cough up when a woman you're interested in asks for transport money.

Proscovia Musoke and her husband, Gerald Mayanja Musoke posing for a picture with a grandchild
Proscovia Musoke and her husband, Gerald Mayanja Musoke posing for a picture with a grandchild

Musoke, who is the mother of singer Jose Chameleone, said that men who are absconding from their responsibilities are the reasons relationships are getting complicated by the day.

Speaking to Bukedde T.V, an interviewer told her: Your daughters became a problem!

Musoke: They became a problem?

Interviewer: First give them some advice.

Musoke: What problem? [Laughs]

Interviewer: First give them some tips... how you've been able to do it for 50 years... They want transport money.

Musoke: Why don't you want to give it to them? A woman has to be given. You don't know that? [Laughs] You're the cause of all these problems among girls... You don't give them transport money. Do you want her to walk on foot? It's a man's responsibility to financially support his woman. That that's also an issue, asking for transport?

Proscovia Musoke is married to Gerald Mayanja and they've been together for so many years to understand how relationships work. With her husband, Mayanja, they've raised kids that have contributed immensely to the entertainment industry. They include Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone; Pius Mayanja, aka Pallaso; Douglas Mayanja, professionally known as Weasel.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
