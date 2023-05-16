Chameleone's mother: Men who don't give transport money are reason women are acting up

Speaking to Bukedde T.V, an interviewer told her: Your daughters became a problem!

Musoke: They became a problem?

Interviewer: First give them some advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musoke: What problem? [Laughs]

Interviewer: First give them some tips... how you've been able to do it for 50 years... They want transport money.

Musoke: Why don't you want to give it to them? A woman has to be given. You don't know that? [Laughs] You're the cause of all these problems among girls... You don't give them transport money. Do you want her to walk on foot? It's a man's responsibility to financially support his woman. That that's also an issue, asking for transport?