Musoke, who is the mother of singer Jose Chameleone, said that men who are absconding from their responsibilities are the reasons relationships are getting complicated by the day.
Chameleone's mother: Men who don't give transport money are reason women are acting up
Proscovia Musoke says you should cough up when a woman you're interested in asks for transport money.
Speaking to Bukedde T.V, an interviewer told her: Your daughters became a problem!
Musoke: They became a problem?
Interviewer: First give them some advice.
Musoke: What problem? [Laughs]
Interviewer: First give them some tips... how you've been able to do it for 50 years... They want transport money.
Musoke: Why don't you want to give it to them? A woman has to be given. You don't know that? [Laughs] You're the cause of all these problems among girls... You don't give them transport money. Do you want her to walk on foot? It's a man's responsibility to financially support his woman. That that's also an issue, asking for transport?
Proscovia Musoke is married to Gerald Mayanja and they've been together for so many years to understand how relationships work. With her husband, Mayanja, they've raised kids that have contributed immensely to the entertainment industry. They include Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone; Pius Mayanja, aka Pallaso; Douglas Mayanja, professionally known as Weasel.
