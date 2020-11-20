The Kenya Film Commission unleashed the list of Nominees for the 10th Edition of Kalasha International Awards and big names in the Film and TV industry are set to battle out for the prestigious Award.

This year’s edition has 31 categories up for contest, with 17 under Film, 8 under Television and 6 under Special Awards.

Netflix’s films #40Sticks and Sincerely Daisy tops the film category with a total of 13 nominations each, followed closely by Family meeting that has 12 nominations. Midlife Crisis has 11 nominations while Uradi managed to secure 9 nominations.

Check out the full list of Nominees for the 2020 Kalasha Awards

Some of the big names nominated this year for Kalasha Awards include; Sarah Hassan (40 sticks), Nick Mutuma (Sincerely Daisy), Brian Ogana (Maria), Reuben Odanga (Selina), Trisha Khalid (Kovu), Daudi Anguka (Pete), Enos Olik, Yassmin Said (Maria) among others.

TV Drama, Telenovela and other programs that air on Show max and Maisha Magic have got a total of 14 nominations. Commenting on the news, Maisha Magic Head of Channel, Margaret Mathore, said; “We are living up to the brand’s promise of being truly Kenyan, and also living up to our deliberate strategy to develop, improve and invest in the independent film industry in Kenya.”

Kalasha Awards is an annual event by the Kenya Film Commission that celebrates exceptional talent in the Film and TV industry.

Check out the full list of Nominees for the 2020 Kalasha Awards

List of Nominees for 2020 Kalasha Awards

Best TV Drama

Pete (Maisha Magic East) - Daudi Anguka

Majuto (Web Series) - Elijah Girimani and Robert Ndwiga

Kovu (Maisha Magic Plus) - Rashid Abdalla

Selina (Maisha Magic East) - Reuben Odanga

Maria (Citizen TV) - Rashid Abdalla

Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama

Leon Ongaya (Mbura) - Pete

Maxwell Simba (Amo) - Majuto

Brian Ogana (Luwi) - Maria

Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama

Yassmin Said (Maria) - Maria

Trisha Khalid (Ruby) - Kovu

Alice Wangari (Bella) - Kina

Riziki Ambrose (Sarah) - Pieces of Us

Wakini Njoroge - Majuto

Best TV Documentary

Road to Trauma - Sam Munia

Widow Cleansing - John Allan Namu

Mkorogo - Makena Ngondi

Stalker in my Life - Peris Gachahi

Best Student Feature Film

The Case - Eastmond Mwenda

The Scientist - Edward Ndungu

Stocoma - Brian Bwire

Reverie - Moses Mwathi

Best Performance in a TV Comedy TV Comedy

Mukami Njiru (Mrs. Wang'ombe) – Varshita

Matayo Keya (Makokha) - Hullabaloo Estate

Eve D' Souza (Varshita) - Varshita

Fahamu Kazungu (Nyanya Rukia) - Nyanya Rukia

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY

Road to Trauma

Widow Cleansing

Mkorogo

Stalker in My Life

BEST FEATURE FILM

Who Cares

Family Meeting

Midlife Crisis

Sincerely Daisy

Pillow Talk

40 Sticks

Nambwa FM

BEST HOST IN A TV SHOW

Nick Ndeda - The Great Kenyan Bake Off

Amina Abdi - The Turn Up

Ruth Mueni - Abled Differently

Remmy Majala and Nick Ndeda - What's Good Africa

Pierra Makena - Tano Kali

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A FILM

Gitaru Kamau - Family meeting

Bilal Mwaura in Uradi

Sam Psenjen - Sincerely Daisy

Robert Agengo - 40 sticks

Emanuel Mugo - Pillow Talk

LEAD ACTRESS IN A FILM

Ella Maina - Sincerely Daisy

Nduta Sailo - Family meeting

Ruth Maingi - Midlife Crisis

Lina Sande - Hatina

Aisha - Nambwa FMk

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM

Cajetan Boy - 40 sticks

Manasseh Nyaga - Uradi

Raymond Ofula - Family Meeting

Juma Maurice - Who Cares

Arabon Nyyneque - 40 sticks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM

Alison Nyawira - Midlife Crisis

Foi Wambui - Sincerely Daisy

Mbeki Mwalimu - Sincerely Daisy

Rehema Juma - Nambwa Fm

Njoki Ndirangu - Retirement Package

BEST DIRECTOR

Victor Gatonye - 40 sticks

Simiyu Barasa - Family Meeting

Nick Mutuma - Sincerely Daisy

Dr. Zippy Okoth - Midlife Crisis

Kang'ethe Mungai – Uradi

Best Original Score

Nambwa FM - Nelmo Needing

40 Sticks - Lucas Bikedo

Sincerely Daisy - Tim Rimbui

Uradi - Ngala Oreyo

Family Meeting - Karanja Kiarie

Midlife Crisis - Alison Nyawira & Dr Zippy Okoth

Best Feature Film

Nambwa FM - Alice Kidding

Who Cares - Wilson Osiolo

Family Meeting - Betty Kathungu

Uradi - Kangethe Mungai

Sincerely Daisy - Nick Mutuma

Pillow Talk - Alice Kombani

40 Sticks - Sarah Hassan

Best Production Designer

Siteiya Warui - 40 Sticks

Njoki Githinji - Sincerely Daisy

Wakarima Wangui - Midlife Crisis

Ciru Njoroge - Family Meeting

Scadded Orina - Pillow Talk

Best Editor

Edwin Nyongesa - 40 Sticks

Roy Mutonga Murichu - Sincerely Daisy

Simiyu Barasa - Family Meeting

Roselidah Taabu - Midlife Crisis

Nelly Maina – Uradi

Best Sound Designer

Lucas Bikedo - 40 Sticks

Mercy Adundo - Midlife Crisis

George Audi - Family Meeting

George Audi - Sincerely Daisy

Ngala Oreyo – Uradi

Best TV Advertisement

Dr. Pamoja - Darren Collins

Eden Tea - Mwendwa Mutua

Lishe Bora - Mugoya Mokua

KMPDU - Ali Mwacho

Best TV Comedy

Varshita (Maisha Magic East) - Lucy MwangiNyanya Rukia (Maisha Magic East) Daudi Anguka

Hullabaloo Estate (Maisha Magic East) Dennise Kibis

Best Children Production:

Ndemwa - Michael Mutahi

Boom Na Wabi - Kaburo Kobia

Earth's Children - Michael Mutahi

Best Animation Production

Lady Moran - Albert Omwenga

The Legend of Lwanda Magere - Wanzilu Maingi

From Here To Timbuktu - Godfrey Mwampembwa and Ross Frank's

The Wonderful Story of Aisha, Ali & Flipflopi - Wanzilu Maingi

Best Student Documentary

Mombasa - Riccardo Waruinge

Bleeding Love - Irungu Nduati

Best Special Effects

Retirement Package - Peterson Kariuki

Midlife Crisis - Dr Zippy Okoth

40 Sticks - Grace Murema

Click here to Vote

Check out the full list of Nominees for the 2020 Kalasha Awards

Check out the full list of Nominees for the 2020 Kalasha Awards