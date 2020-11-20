The Kenya Film Commission unleashed the list of Nominees for the 10th Edition of Kalasha International Awards and big names in the Film and TV industry are set to battle out for the prestigious Award.
This year’s edition has 31 categories up for contest, with 17 under Film, 8 under Television and 6 under Special Awards.
Netflix’s films #40Sticks and Sincerely Daisy tops the film category with a total of 13 nominations each, followed closely by Family meeting that has 12 nominations. Midlife Crisis has 11 nominations while Uradi managed to secure 9 nominations.
Some of the big names nominated this year for Kalasha Awards include; Sarah Hassan (40 sticks), Nick Mutuma (Sincerely Daisy), Brian Ogana (Maria), Reuben Odanga (Selina), Trisha Khalid (Kovu), Daudi Anguka (Pete), Enos Olik, Yassmin Said (Maria) among others.
TV Drama, Telenovela and other programs that air on Show max and Maisha Magic have got a total of 14 nominations. Commenting on the news, Maisha Magic Head of Channel, Margaret Mathore, said; “We are living up to the brand’s promise of being truly Kenyan, and also living up to our deliberate strategy to develop, improve and invest in the independent film industry in Kenya.”
Kalasha Awards is an annual event by the Kenya Film Commission that celebrates exceptional talent in the Film and TV industry.
List of Nominees for 2020 Kalasha Awards
Best TV Drama
Pete (Maisha Magic East) - Daudi Anguka
Majuto (Web Series) - Elijah Girimani and Robert Ndwiga
Kovu (Maisha Magic Plus) - Rashid Abdalla
Selina (Maisha Magic East) - Reuben Odanga
Maria (Citizen TV) - Rashid Abdalla
Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama
Leon Ongaya (Mbura) - Pete
Maxwell Simba (Amo) - Majuto
Brian Ogana (Luwi) - Maria
Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama
Yassmin Said (Maria) - Maria
Trisha Khalid (Ruby) - Kovu
Alice Wangari (Bella) - Kina
Riziki Ambrose (Sarah) - Pieces of Us
Wakini Njoroge - Majuto
Best TV Documentary
Road to Trauma - Sam Munia
Widow Cleansing - John Allan Namu
Mkorogo - Makena Ngondi
Stalker in my Life - Peris Gachahi
Best Student Feature Film
The Case - Eastmond Mwenda
The Scientist - Edward Ndungu
Stocoma - Brian Bwire
Reverie - Moses Mwathi
Best Performance in a TV Comedy TV Comedy
Mukami Njiru (Mrs. Wang'ombe) – Varshita
Matayo Keya (Makokha) - Hullabaloo Estate
Eve D' Souza (Varshita) - Varshita
Fahamu Kazungu (Nyanya Rukia) - Nyanya Rukia
BEST FEATURE FILM
Who Cares
Family Meeting
Midlife Crisis
Sincerely Daisy
Pillow Talk
40 Sticks
Nambwa FM
BEST HOST IN A TV SHOW
Nick Ndeda - The Great Kenyan Bake Off
Amina Abdi - The Turn Up
Ruth Mueni - Abled Differently
Remmy Majala and Nick Ndeda - What's Good Africa
Pierra Makena - Tano Kali
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A FILM
Gitaru Kamau - Family meeting
Bilal Mwaura in Uradi
Sam Psenjen - Sincerely Daisy
Robert Agengo - 40 sticks
Emanuel Mugo - Pillow Talk
LEAD ACTRESS IN A FILM
Ella Maina - Sincerely Daisy
Nduta Sailo - Family meeting
Ruth Maingi - Midlife Crisis
Lina Sande - Hatina
Aisha - Nambwa FMk
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM
Cajetan Boy - 40 sticks
Manasseh Nyaga - Uradi
Raymond Ofula - Family Meeting
Juma Maurice - Who Cares
Arabon Nyyneque - 40 sticks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM
Alison Nyawira - Midlife Crisis
Foi Wambui - Sincerely Daisy
Mbeki Mwalimu - Sincerely Daisy
Rehema Juma - Nambwa Fm
Njoki Ndirangu - Retirement Package
BEST DIRECTOR
Victor Gatonye - 40 sticks
Simiyu Barasa - Family Meeting
Nick Mutuma - Sincerely Daisy
Dr. Zippy Okoth - Midlife Crisis
Kang'ethe Mungai – Uradi
Best Original Score
Nambwa FM - Nelmo Needing
40 Sticks - Lucas Bikedo
Sincerely Daisy - Tim Rimbui
Uradi - Ngala Oreyo
Family Meeting - Karanja Kiarie
Midlife Crisis - Alison Nyawira & Dr Zippy Okoth
Best Feature Film
Nambwa FM - Alice Kidding
Who Cares - Wilson Osiolo
Family Meeting - Betty Kathungu
Uradi - Kangethe Mungai
Sincerely Daisy - Nick Mutuma
Pillow Talk - Alice Kombani
40 Sticks - Sarah Hassan
Best Production Designer
Siteiya Warui - 40 Sticks
Njoki Githinji - Sincerely Daisy
Wakarima Wangui - Midlife Crisis
Ciru Njoroge - Family Meeting
Scadded Orina - Pillow Talk
Best Editor
Edwin Nyongesa - 40 Sticks
Roy Mutonga Murichu - Sincerely Daisy
Simiyu Barasa - Family Meeting
Roselidah Taabu - Midlife Crisis
Nelly Maina – Uradi
Best Sound Designer
Lucas Bikedo - 40 Sticks
Mercy Adundo - Midlife Crisis
George Audi - Family Meeting
George Audi - Sincerely Daisy
Ngala Oreyo – Uradi
Best TV Advertisement
Dr. Pamoja - Darren Collins
Eden Tea - Mwendwa Mutua
Lishe Bora - Mugoya Mokua
KMPDU - Ali Mwacho
Best TV Comedy
Varshita (Maisha Magic East) - Lucy MwangiNyanya Rukia (Maisha Magic East) Daudi Anguka
Hullabaloo Estate (Maisha Magic East) Dennise Kibis
Best Children Production:
Ndemwa - Michael Mutahi
Boom Na Wabi - Kaburo Kobia
Earth's Children - Michael Mutahi
Best Animation Production
Lady Moran - Albert Omwenga
The Legend of Lwanda Magere - Wanzilu Maingi
From Here To Timbuktu - Godfrey Mwampembwa and Ross Frank's
The Wonderful Story of Aisha, Ali & Flipflopi - Wanzilu Maingi
Best Student Documentary
Mombasa - Riccardo Waruinge
Bleeding Love - Irungu Nduati
Best Special Effects
Retirement Package - Peterson Kariuki
Midlife Crisis - Dr Zippy Okoth
40 Sticks - Grace Murema
