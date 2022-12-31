Ciku Muiruri's message to politicians mourning Kasavuli sparks mixed reactions

According to Muiruri, a number of politicians mourning the Queen of Television as Kasavuli was fondly referred to, are hypocrites as they “have been ignoring her fundraising efforts for months” when they knew so well that she was sick, with a funds appeal running.

She challenged the politicians to help the deceased’s family offset the Ksh 4 million bill left by the veteran journalist as a show of their love for the deceased star.

“All these politicians and their wives falling over themselves to pay tributes to Catherine Kasavuli have been ignoring her fundraising efforts for months. 😭They knew she was sick. Spare us the hypocrisy and help her family offset the Sh4 million bill, if you loved her so much.” Muiruri wrote.

Netizens weighed in with some challenging the media personality not to be quick to slam politicians without proof as to whether they contributed funds to the medical appeal or not.

“How sure are you they didn’t contribute?” Fired one user by the moniker, Softy Ojiambo

@Adipo Sang noted that politicians cannot contribute in every fundraiser, but can focus on making quality healthcare affordable writing:

“I think the politicians have an obligation to improve healthcare for all citizens. It should be accessible, affordable and non-discriminatory. Politicians cannot contribute in every fundraiser of this kind but they can execute sound laws for a truly universal healthcare”.

“Messages of condolences and Fund raising are two mutually exclusive. They can happen concurrently or otherwise. It is not your place to judge anyone for what they did or didn't do for Kasavuli,” added @Bismarkumbili.

Others hailed the diva for calling out people who come out as concerned “when it's too late”.

“A culture that continues to permeate. Busy bodies and notables pretending to be concerned when it's too late. Great calling them out” Noted one Joe.

The family of the deceased journalist has appealed for help in clearing the bill.

Media Personality Ciku Muiruri Pulse Live Kenya

“At the time of her passing away, she had accrued a cumulative hospital bill of Ksh4 million, being bills at both Kenyatta National Hospital and The Nairobi Hospital. We anticipate further bills at the funeral home and costs of interment which we can’t estimate now.

“It is with this mind that I write for your assistance in galvanizing her colleagues in the media fraternity, and the public to assist me clear the medical bills and give the late ‘Queen of Television’ a befitting farewell,” read a statement issued by the deceased's son Martin Kasavuli which was addressed to the Media Council of Kenya CEO and copied to managers of six media houses in the country.