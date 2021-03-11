Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan, Maria & Sarah Hassan Win big at 2021 Women in Film Awards (Full List)

The Gala for the second Edition of Women In Film Awards (WiFA) went down on Wednesday at the Kenya National Theatre.
Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan took home the Best Producer Award (TV Dram-Maria), through her production company called Jiffy Pictures, where she is also the CEO.
A thankful Ms Hassan wrote “Waking up to some good news.... Thank you God and thank y'all...I am forever grateful. @women_infilmawards #Womeninfilmawards 📽 @iamaseem09”.
Actress Sarah Hassan was crowned as the Best Newcomer Producer while Maria actress Yasmin Said aka Maria won the Best Actress Award (TV Drama).
“Got some fantastic news last night🙆🏾♀️😃🎉 Thank you to every single one of you who voted🤗 I truly appreciate you🧡 #WIFA2021 #WomenInFilmAwards #WIFA @women_infilmawards” wrote Sarah Hassan.
The Women in Film Awards (WiFA) aims at bringing women filmmakers in Kenya together and provide a space where diversity of women voices, stories and creativity is equally recognized and celebrated.
Full List of Winners of the Women In Film Awards
Best Sounder Designer- Maureen Wanjiku
Best Animator of the Year- Wixx Mangutha
Best Costume Designer- Rose Kambua
Best Set Designer- Siteya
Best Assistant Director- Olympia Owira
Best Location Sound Recordist- Sheila Gathoni
Best Cinematographer- Emma Nzioka
Best Newcomer Producer- Sarah Hassan
Most influential Woman Personality – Judy Kibinge
Best Editor of the Year- Angela Wamae
Best Script Writer Film- Damaris Irungu
Best Script Writer- (TV Drama)- Sarah Mwihaki
Best Producer-(Film)- Tony Kamau
Best Producer (TV Drama)- Lulu Hassan
Best Director- (Film)- Wambui Gathee
Best Director- (TV Drama) – Caroline Odongo
Best Actress (TV Drama)- Yasmin Said
Best Actress (Film)- Alison Nyawira
