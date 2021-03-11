The Gala for the second Edition of Women In Film Awards (WiFA) went down on Wednesday at the Kenya National Theatre.

Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan took home the Best Producer Award (TV Dram-Maria), through her production company called Jiffy Pictures, where she is also the CEO.

A thankful Ms Hassan wrote “Waking up to some good news.... Thank you God and thank y'all...I am forever grateful. @women_infilmawards #Womeninfilmawards 📽 @iamaseem09”.

Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan, Maria & Sarah Hassan Win big at 2021 Women in Film Awards (Full List)

Actress Sarah Hassan was crowned as the Best Newcomer Producer while Maria actress Yasmin Said aka Maria won the Best Actress Award (TV Drama).

“Got some fantastic news last night🙆🏾‍♀️😃🎉 Thank you to every single one of you who voted🤗 I truly appreciate you🧡 #WIFA2021 #WomenInFilmAwards #WIFA @women_infilmawards” wrote Sarah Hassan.

The Women in Film Awards (WiFA) aims at bringing women filmmakers in Kenya together and provide a space where diversity of women voices, stories and creativity is equally recognized and celebrated.

Full List of Winners of the Women In Film Awards

Best Sounder Designer- Maureen Wanjiku

Best Animator of the Year- Wixx Mangutha

Best Costume Designer- Rose Kambua

Best Set Designer- Siteya

Best Assistant Director- Olympia Owira

Best Location Sound Recordist- Sheila Gathoni

Best Cinematographer- Emma Nzioka

Best Newcomer Producer- Sarah Hassan

Most influential Woman Personality – Judy Kibinge

Best Editor of the Year- Angela Wamae

Best Script Writer Film- Damaris Irungu

Best Script Writer- (TV Drama)- Sarah Mwihaki

Best Producer-(Film)- Tony Kamau

Best Producer (TV Drama)- Lulu Hassan

Best Director- (Film)- Wambui Gathee

Best Director- (TV Drama) – Caroline Odongo

Best Actress (TV Drama)- Yasmin Said

Best Actress (Film)- Alison Nyawira

