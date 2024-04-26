Stephen Letoo changes tune on honeymoon plans, days after lavish wedding

Unlike the traditional approach of couples going to the same destination for their honeymoon, Letoo proposed a unique idea: each partner chooses their destination independently.

Letoo emphasised that the honeymoon should be a time for individual rejuvenation and relaxation.

He expressed his intention to select his destination based on personal preference, whether it be a serene retreat in the Maasai Mara or an adventure in Dubai. Similarly, he supported his wife's decision, even if she chose to travel with friends to a different destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Letoo's change of heart about honeymoon & romantic getaway

However, Letoo's stance on honeymoon plans seemed to shift just a week after his extravagant wedding with his longtime partner, Irene Renoi.

The couple was spotted enjoying their honeymoon together in Zanzibar, contrary to Letoo's previous proposal of separate destinations.

Letoo and Renoi tied the knot in a public wedding ceremony on April 20, at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their nuptials, they jetted off to Zanzibar for a romantic getaway. Letoo shared glimpses of their luxurious hotel and moments on the picturesque island.

Stephen Letoo & wife Irene moments of love

In videos and photos shared by Letoo, fans got a peek into their honeymoon experience. One video captured Letoo's wife blushing and looking away from the camera while enjoying dinner at a posh restaurant.

Letoo referred to her as 'Mrs. Chairman,' indicating their newlywed status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another video showed Renoi walking on the beach, where she began writing her husband's surname, Letoo, on the white sand.

Reaction to Letoo's wedding and advocacy for polygamy

Despite the romantic moments shared by Letoo and Renoi, their wedding stirred controversy, particularly among some men.

Photos and videos of the ceremony went viral, prompting criticism from those who accused Letoo of advocating for polygamy while choosing to marry only one wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several men expressed disappointment, stating that Letoo's actions contradicted his advocacy for polygamous relationships.

Pulse Live Kenya