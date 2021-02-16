City Politician and businessman Alinur Mohamed made true his promise as he gifted actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh with Sh60,000 in cash and households worth Sh50,000.

Alinur who was among well-wishers who had pledged to support the veteran actor rise back to his feet handed the gift to Omosh on Tuesday, when he appeared on Jalang'o TV.

Sharing the good news, the city politician took to social media to share the act f kindness, adding that he believes in supporting and will continue extending a helping hand whenever he can.

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

"Today I honoured my promise to stand with Tahidi High's Omosh by taking goodies worthy KSH.50,000 and KSH. 60,000 Cash to him. He was so happy. I believe in supporting others during difficult times. I will continue to extend my help to anyone whenever I am in a position to do so," said Alinur Mohamed.

Photos

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)

City Politician Alinur Mohamed gifts Omosh Sh60,000 & households worth Sh50,000 (Photos)