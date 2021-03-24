Comedian Vincent Muasya Mutua aka Chipukeezy has been appointed as the new Vice Chairperson of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Chipukeezy who serves as a board member at NACADA was handed the new responsibility on Tuesday, by the Board of Directors replacing Mr. Peter Mwai who served in the position until December 2020.

“Since His Excellency The President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed me as a young director to the NACADA board, it has been an honor and an amazing opportunity to serve the nation. I take this opportunity to thank the Board for electing me as the New Vice Chairperson of NACADA Kenya. I will continue serving the Nation. Mungu mbele🙏🏾 See you at work.#Mungu #purpose #chipu #comedic” shared Chipukeezy.

The Appointment

Chipukeezy was appointed to the Board of Directors at NACADA by President Uhuru Kenyatta through CS Fred Matiang’i back in 2018; taking over from Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, who had been elected as the Starehe Constituency Member of Parliament.

He was appointed to serve in the Board for a period of three years alongside George Ogalo.

The 2018 Gazette Notice

“GAZETTE NOTICE NO. 5593 THE NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST ALCOHOL AND DRUG ABUSE ACT (No. 14 of 2012) APPOINTMENT IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Act, the Cabinet Secretary, Interior and Co-ordination of National Government appoints—Under Paragraph (h)

Vincent Mwasia Mutua... to be members of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 6th June, 2018. Dated the 5th June, 2018” read the Gazette Notice.

