Chipukeezy narrates truth about the night he clashed with Prezzo over a lady

The revelation unveils a tale of a night out, a nightclub confrontation, and the ensuing media frenzy that painted Chipukeezy in a negative light.

Chipukeezy's night out takes an unexpected turn

Speaking on Iko Nini, Chipukeezy reminisced about a time when he and his group of friends, including fellow comedians Butita, Karis, Owago Onyiro, and YY, were enjoying life in Nairobi.

On this particular night in the year 2015, they attended a party at a popular city club, bringing along a lady friend for the night out.

"Mimi Chipukeezy nilikuwa karibu miaka 20 na nilikuwa naishi pale burubur... Mimi na mabeshe tulikuwa ndani ya ka gari yangu ndogo tukitafuta wasichana.

Tukaendaa ka certain popular club coz mwenyewe alikuwa beshte yangu. Tuliingia tukapata club imejaa na Hudah alikuwa anahost ka party," he said.

Chipukeezy's encounter with Prezzo

The atmosphere took a turn when Prezzo made an appearance at the fully packed club, where socialite Hudah Monroe was hosting a white party showpiece.

Chipukeezy recalled a commotion arising when Prezzo allegedly spanked the woman Chipukeezy had brought along.

Reacting to the incident, Chipukeezy demanded respect from Prezzo, despite the rapper's stature. Chipukeezy emphasided his strong stance against any mistreatment of women in his presence.

"Sherehe imeshika tuko part nikapata dame. Tulikuwa tumemeet tu nikamshow akam club. Huyu dame kumbe alikuwa anajuana na huyu dame. Then Prezzo walks in alafu nikaskia ati amespank huyo dame.

"I was like bro heshima bwana. Mi huheshimu madame sana. I can fight if you hurt a woman around me. Ikavurugana na mwenye club akatuiza hiyo kitu down ikaisha. The next day nikajiona kwa gazeti...." he narrated.

Media frenzy after Chipukeezy & Prezzo's club encounter

The aftermath of the altercation saw local publications running stories about the clash between Chipukeezy and Prezzo.

Photos were plastered across headlines, depicting the heated confrontation and the drawn gun. Chipukeezy's mother expressed concern for her son's safety, prompting a call urging him to steer clear of such incidents.

“The next day morning gazeti ilikuwa imeeka picha yangu na ya huyo dem imesema Chipukeezy was fighting over a chipo(woman) mathe akanicall akaniambia hapana sasa hapo imeenda sana hiyo tafadhali” he said

Chipukeezy found himself at the center of a media storm, with social media pressure mounting for him to share his side of the story.

His friend Butita issued a statement, and Chipukeezy considered legal action against the publication for damaging his reputation. To mitigate the fallout, he embraced the woman involved as his girlfriend, not just a friend.

Chipukeezy talks about marketing agencies targeting individuals

In the wake of the incident, Chipukeezy faced criticism within the industry, being labeled as irresponsible.

The scrutiny compelled him to respond, threatening legal action against the media outlet responsible for the damaging coverage.

Chipukeezy and the woman involved found themselves under public scrutiny but managed to navigate the situation with minimal drama.