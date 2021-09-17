Comedian Eddie Butita lands lucrative deal with Netflix & Kenyans are Happy

On Thursday, a thankful Butita said that he scripted and directed the Swahili Version of Upshaws an American sitcom created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks.

The funnyman said that he has always wanted to work with Netflix and when the opportunity presented itself he grabbed it with both hands.

He added that he was contacted by Netflix to be their first Swahili Comedy Writer and Director.

Eddie Butita is on Netflix directing the Swahili Version of Upshaws Pulse Live Kenya

NETFLIX

“NETFLIX POST ALERT

I have always wanted to be on Netflix, this year God made it a reality.

I was reached out to be the first Netflix Swahili Comedy Writer and Director.

For the past few Months I wrote and directed the Swahili Version of Upshaws created by Wanda Sykes, it was a great experience. The early mornings and late nights together with a team of talented professionals from Hiventy Africa, We successfully brought the script to life and its now streaming on Netflix.

If Eddie Butita Wrote and Directed for Netflix It means that African Comics have a great chance in the global market and we are ready for the world. You can now Watch Upshaws on Netflix in swahili it is the first ever Swahili comedy show on Netflix. History has been made” shared Butita.

The Team

Other Kenyans who were part of the Upshaws Swahili Version are; Happie Jeremiaah, Edna Akinyi, Brian Mueka, Raphael Gati, Frank Mativo, Phillip Obwogi, Pascal Mwita, Elton Mwambi, Malcom Marwa, Janet Kihanya, Alfred Munyua, Sharon Musungu and Sally Ramadhan.

The Upshaws is an American sitcom created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes. The series stars Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine.

The series premiered on Netflix on May 12, 2021. In June 2021, the series was renewed for a second season and now it has a Swahili version.

Eddie Butita is on Netflix directing the Swahili Version of Upshaws Pulse Live Kenya

The news excited a good number of Kenyans who took to social media to shower the Comedian and script writer with praises.

Mwalimu Churchill congratulated Butita for the new Milestone.

For scaling new heights with Netflix.

This is the next frontier.

Thanks for taking the lead. Finally content creators can dare dream...and dream big.

Hongera tena sana.👏👏👏👍” wrote Mwalimu Churchill.

Eddie Butita is on Netflix directing the Swahili Version of Upshaws Pulse Live Kenya

MCA TRICKY

“EDDIE BUTITA !! After auditioning for churchill show (ukiwa part of creative team) You looked for my number and literally called me (kuja kesho). However simple it may have seemed to you ,juu ulikua celeb already na mimi kinyangarika fulani tu 😂😂😂. Haingekua hio call hata labda ninge give up on churchill show ,which later on became my turning point . All great comedy shows we have ever had in 254 from our comedians have passed thro’ your hands , ni venye hatukupeagi credits 😂🤣😂🤣. Time has come for God to elevate you for your great creativity and humility . CONGRATULATIONS BRO FOR BEING THE FIRST AFRICAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR ON A SERIOUS NETFLIX SERIES SHOW! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #EddieButitaAmeomoka 😆 @eddiebutita”

YY Comedian

“Dude wrote and Directed for Netflix!....Do you still wanna focus on who's dating who or who's cheating on who?....OR do you wanna Create History....@eddiebutita You're a THUG!💪...But,ita marafiki zako pia tupige kazi...Lol”

blessednjugush “Cause you belong to the stars!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

mulamwah “Congrats kaka , all the way up 🔥🔥🇰🇪🇰🇪”

rashidyabdalla “Hongera sana bro”

teacherwanjiku “So proud of you @eddiebutita 🔥”