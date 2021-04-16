Comedian Eddie Butita Unveils Own Studio & Company offices (Video)

In a post, Butita launched his company Thursday, 15th and noted that it was time to ‘open doors.’

Mammito and Butita at SPM launch Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian also shared that he is driven to changing the entertainment scene by ‘creating more valuable opportunities for Creatives who want to live and earn from their ideas.’

“SPM LAUNCH...Yesterday , (15th April - SPM DAY) By the grace of GOD we launched SPM- Stage Presence Media Limited HQ @stagepresenceke which houses SPM Offices and SPM BUZZ STUDIOS @spmbuzzke. Welcome to SPM home of Creativity where creatives get to write the future. With an excellent team of creatives we are here to change the entertainment scene by creating more valuable opportunities for Creatives who want to live and earn from their ideas.”

“Kenya has exceptional Talents and Ideas that other countries in the world admire. SPM has been working with Talents, Corporates and Personalities, our ideas always stand out, we have the Key, it is time to Open Doors. SPM is here to create and turn Ideas into GREATNES. We are ready, We are SPM, We are home Of Creativity,” read Butita’s post.

Joyous Affair

Sharing in the news was Butita’s girlfriend, Mammito who captioned her post, “Dynasty.”

Butita’s manager, Silva Kido was excited to start projects with SPM.

Butita had in September 2020 parted ways with NTV’s The Trend show after working as a panelist for 5 years.

He has previously teased that he was working on something after quitting the show, “Big thanks to my fans, I have got more in store for you this is just the beginning of another Chapter in my Comedy Career. Adios el tendencia.”