The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Conditions inside 'hell on earth' facility where Diddy is being held

Denis Mwangi

Sean 'Diddy' Combs joins a roster of notorious detainees at the MDC, including R. Kelly

Sean Diddy Combs.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sean "Diddy" Combs.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail following his arraignment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and related offenses.

Recommended articles

The judge ruled that he must remain in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial.

The court attributed the ruling to to concerns regarding Combs' potential flight risk and the danger he may pose to the community, particularly given allegations of witness tampering and his history of violence against women.

Combs' legal team had proposed a bail package of $50 million, secured by his $48 million Miami home and his mother’s home as equity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Metropolitan Detention Center
Metropolitan Detention Center Metropolitan Detention Center Pulse Live Kenya

The musician was also willing to stay at home on an ankle monitor and only reside in Florida or New York for court appearances.

However, the judge found this insufficient to mitigate the risks associated with his release.

The prosecution also argued that Combs' access to resources could facilitate an escape.

In the wake of Diddy's detention, the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, alarming reports have surfaced regarding the facility's dire conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MDC has long been criticised for its "dangerous, barbaric conditions," a sentiment echoed by U.S. District Judge Gary Brown, who noted "chaos reigns" within its walls.

The facility has been plagued by severe violence, with multiple stabbings reported in recent months.

In one shocking incident captured on video, an inmate was stabbed 44 times by gang members.

It has previously been described as "hell on earth."

ADVERTISEMENT

Combs joins a roster of notorious detainees at the MDC, including R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, who are kept in separate units away from the general population.

Sean Diddy Combs.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sean "Diddy" Combs.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Business Insider USA

However, conditions across the facility remain grim, with reports of inadequate medical care and frequent lockdowns restricting access to essential activities like showers and exercise.

Combs' legal team has argued that the MDC is unsuitable for pretrial detention, citing recent fatalities and harsh living conditions as significant concerns.

Inmates have often reported severe pain being ignored, delayed treatments for critical health issues, and inadequate responses to emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, one judge expressed frustration over the systemic neglect, stating he was "tired of hearing that defendants held at the MDC are not receiving necessary medical treatment".

Diddy's defense team is trying to get the rapper moved from MDC to Essex County Jail.

In their request for a transfer to Essex County Jail, Combs' lawyers cited the difficulties they face in meeting with him to review evidence, particularly digital evidence, under the current circumstances at the MDC.

They believe that moving him would provide a more conducive environment for his legal defense while also addressing safety concerns related to his incarceration at the MDC

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Conditions inside 'hell on earth' facility where Diddy is being held

Conditions inside 'hell on earth' facility where Diddy is being held

Is Wakaniaru’s 'I hate children' comment matter of opinion or a step too far?

Is Wakaniaru’s 'I hate children' comment matter of opinion or a step too far?

Ivy Chelimo on 2 years in DP’s office, why she chose communication over law

Ivy Chelimo on 2 years in DP’s office, why she chose communication over law

Comedian YY expresses heartache after losing close family member

Comedian YY expresses heartache after losing close family member

They do not have shares - Akothee disassociates her brand from family

They do not have shares - Akothee disassociates her brand from family

Rich legacy Them Mushrooms founder Ted Kalanda leaves behind as he dies aged 72

Rich legacy Them Mushrooms founder Ted Kalanda leaves behind as he dies aged 72

Deejay Patiz' partner reveals what killed their child as she struggles with loss

Deejay Patiz' partner reveals what killed their child as she struggles with loss

Emotional moment as widow Joan Kahama, kids visit Marco Joseph’s grave

Emotional moment as widow Joan Kahama, kids visit Marco Joseph’s grave

Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters

Bahati's son Morgan breaks down in joy after reuniting with his sisters

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru

Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'

Why street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo prefers dating married men with kids

Singer Bahati paying tribute to Mr Seed's mum during her memorial service on September 12, 2024

Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Comedian Barbara Nyambura

Comedian Barbara Nyambura's reason for online break, what next for her career