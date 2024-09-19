Conditions inside 'hell on earth' facility where Diddy is being held

The judge ruled that he must remain in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial.

The court attributed the ruling to to concerns regarding Combs' potential flight risk and the danger he may pose to the community, particularly given allegations of witness tampering and his history of violence against women.

Combs' legal team had proposed a bail package of $50 million, secured by his $48 million Miami home and his mother’s home as equity.

The musician was also willing to stay at home on an ankle monitor and only reside in Florida or New York for court appearances.

However, the judge found this insufficient to mitigate the risks associated with his release.

The prosecution also argued that Combs' access to resources could facilitate an escape.

In the wake of Diddy's detention, the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, alarming reports have surfaced regarding the facility's dire conditions.

Conditions at MDC Brooklyn

The MDC has long been criticised for its "dangerous, barbaric conditions," a sentiment echoed by U.S. District Judge Gary Brown, who noted "chaos reigns" within its walls.

The facility has been plagued by severe violence, with multiple stabbings reported in recent months.

In one shocking incident captured on video, an inmate was stabbed 44 times by gang members.

It has previously been described as "hell on earth."

Combs joins a roster of notorious detainees at the MDC, including R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, who are kept in separate units away from the general population.

However, conditions across the facility remain grim, with reports of inadequate medical care and frequent lockdowns restricting access to essential activities like showers and exercise.

Combs' legal team has argued that the MDC is unsuitable for pretrial detention, citing recent fatalities and harsh living conditions as significant concerns.

Inmates have often reported severe pain being ignored, delayed treatments for critical health issues, and inadequate responses to emergencies.

In the past, one judge expressed frustration over the systemic neglect, stating he was "tired of hearing that defendants held at the MDC are not receiving necessary medical treatment".

Diddy's defence wants him moved

Diddy's defense team is trying to get the rapper moved from MDC to Essex County Jail.

In their request for a transfer to Essex County Jail, Combs' lawyers cited the difficulties they face in meeting with him to review evidence, particularly digital evidence, under the current circumstances at the MDC.