Conflict of interest that forced Dr Linda Muthoni to go mum on the Finance Bill 2024

Social media personality and lifestyle content creator Dr Linda Muthoni has made a comeback to the online world after a three-month break.

In less than a year, she has managed to amass an impressive 40,000 subscribers on YouTube, a testament to her growing influence and appeal.

In her return, Dr Muthoni has opened up about the reasons behind her absence and her silence on the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

Why Dr Muthoni took a social media break

Dr Muthoni, who began her content creation journey on TikTok in 2021, revealed that the rapid growth of her platform contributed to her decision to step back.

"I started TikToks back in 2021 for fun. In 2022, it was the same, but in 2023, I thought I should monetise because I grew really fast, more than I anticipated," she explained. However, this rapid success came with its own set of challenges.

Feeling burnt out and overwhelmed, Dr Muthoni decided to consult those close to her, who advised her to take a much-needed break.

"A lot was also happening, so I spoke to a few close to me, and they told me to take a break," she shared.

Silence on the Finance Bill 2024

During her hiatus, Dr Muthoni was notably absent from discussions surrounding the Finance Bill 2024, a controversial piece of legislation that sparked nationwide protests.

Her silence led to speculation, with some even accusing her of supporting the bill.

"During the anti-Finance Bill protests, my friend shared a link with me which had a list of celebrities who supported the Finance Bill, and I was on it," she recalled.

As a civil servant employed since 2016, Dr Muthoni felt constrained in her ability to speak out on the matter.

"I could feel a certain way about my employer, but to speak against it, I would have to resign first," she explained, highlighting the delicate balance she must maintain as a public servant.

"By the time you are getting employment, particularly permanent and pensionable, you need to have signed a contract, and I can't speak against my employer," she added.

Balancing content creation and civil service

Despite her growing online presence, Dr Muthoni remains committed to her civil service job, which she has held for eight years.

"This job is what has fed me for those years," she stated, emphasising the importance of her role in the government.

Dr Muthoni also addressed the expectations placed on influencers to comment on political and current affairs.

"We now live in an age where people believe as long as you have a platform, you need to be speaking about political issues or current affairs," she noted.