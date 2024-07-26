The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 iconic acceptance speeches from Pulse Influencer Awards

Amos Robi

The Pulse Influencer Awards remains a vital platform, highlighting inspiring voices and encouraging numerous individuals in the digital content creation community.

Holy Dave, Murugi Munyi and Tom Daktari holding their Pulse Influencer Awards plaques
Holy Dave, Murugi Munyi and Tom Daktari holding their Pulse Influencer Awards plaques
  • Acceptance speeches at Pulse Influencer Awards offer reflection and inspiration
  • Tom Daktari's humorous and self-assured remarks demonstrated his comedic persona
  • Kevin Okeyo's advice to embrace unique talents resonated with fellow content creators

Acceptance speeches after winning an award or recognition often become powerful moments of reflection and inspiration.

The reactions offer a glimpse into the hearts and minds of the awardees, providing moments that can uplift, motivate, and resonate deeply with the audience.

Pulse Influencer Awards, an annual event celebrating the achievements of digital content creators, has given us many such memorable speeches.

Each edition of the awards not only highlights the incredible talents of these influencers but also provides a stage for some of the most heartfelt, inspiring, and memorable speeches.

Kenya's Comedian of the Year Award winner Crazy Kennar giving his speech during the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Kenya's Comedian of the Year Award winner Crazy Kennar giving his speech during the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards

READ: Kate Thuku lands her highest-paying gig after winning Pulse Influencer Award

In 2023, comedian Tom Daktari scooped the Pulse TikTok Influencer of the Year award, a recognition he rightly deserved.

His comments on the red carpet further demonstrated how his unique style of humour won him the award. In his remarks, Tom confidently stated the worthiness of the award, saying:

“Ukishinda award unatulia sababu nimeideserve, unarelax tu, usikae nikama hukuwa unajua kwa sababu wakati mwingine unafanya kazi, mpaka unajiambia na mniaward sasa.”

His light-hearted yet self-assured comment was a reflection of his comedic persona.

READ: 5 Kenyan chefs & food influencers taking over social media in food revolution

Podcaster and influencer Murugi Munyi has achieved recognition both individually and with her podcast co-host Lydia KM.

In 2022, Murugi won the Pulse Instagram Influencer of the Year award, alongside the Podcast of the Year. Delivering a short yet powerful speech, she affirmed her greatness and expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“I have run out of speeches for the evening now, but I am so grateful for this award. I was nominated last year and I really badly wanted to win, but I didn’t and I am glad that I have today. I have never doubted my own greatness but I am glad that Kenya can see it too.”

Her words were a testament to perseverance and self-belief.

READ: TMI podcasters Murugi Munyi & Lydia KM with another win days after Pulse Influencer Award

In the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, Kevin Okeyo, a representative of The Good Company KE, which won the Pulse Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year, shared a piece of advice with fellow content creators.

His message was short yet profound, resonating with many influencers: “From the Bible, your gift will make room for you and put you in tables with great men because at the end of the day, we are an umbrella but everyone comes with a special gift, and the reward only comes by getting out of your shell and seeing which table your gift can put you on.”

His words encouraged others to embrace their unique talents.

READ: The Good Company dazzles after unveiling Praise Party Gospel Sunday Edition

HolyDave Muthengi, a self-taught chef, clinched the Pulse Food Influencer of the Year award in 2023.

In his acceptance speech, he reminded his fans that his goal is to inspire others to get into the kitchen and whip up a tasty meal.

“My tagline is, I am not a cook but I cook. I am just an average guy inspiring the average person to jump in the kitchen,” he said, also recognising all the nominees in his category.

READ: Holy Dave remembers 1st recipe video as he celebrates monumental Pulse Influencer Award

Activist Boniface Mwangi did something unprecedented at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards—he dedicated his award to Esther Kazungu, recognising her work as a creative addressing socio-political issues.

“We live in a country where people who make money off influencing gigs think if they touch politics, they are going to lose gigs. Esther Kazungu is not afraid of mocking the politicians and the establishment and making us laugh. So this award goes to Esther who has done good work and keeps doing so,” said Mwangi as he handed the award to Kazungu.

Pulse Influencer Awards continues to be a platform where inspiring voices shine, motivating many in the digital content creation sphere.

Boniface Mwangi at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards
Boniface Mwangi at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards

READ: Boniface Mwangi wins Award, gives it to competitor and explains why [Video]

The long awaited 2024 edition is now live! Members of the public will have a chance to nominate their favourite influencers this year for a chance to be shortlisted in the final 10 nominees.

Read more on the terms and conditions for the awards and keep it Pulse Live Kenya on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn for a chance to nominate your favourite influencers.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
