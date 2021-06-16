Countries where Kirubi was granted presidential treatment

Speaking at Kirubi’s home in Loresho where family and friends gathered on Tuesday June 16, 2021, Mworia said that the billionaire was an elder African statesman based on his influence in a number of countries in Africa.

“I recall a visit to Ghana where he got a reception equivalent to that of a visiting head of state. The same treatment was accorded on his business trips to Mauritius where he served as their honorary consul," Mworia said.

(How We Made It In Africa) Pulse Live Kenya

An honorary consul is a diplomat appointed by a foreign government to look after the affairs of its citizens.

Honorary consuls also enjoy diplomatic immunity, which means that their offices and homes cannot be searched by police officers.

Landing Carrefour Deal in Kenya

Kirubi also made big leaps of faith concerning his business expansion as narrated by Mworia.

The Centum CEO gave another tale where he opened up to Kirubi that local supermarkets were unable to take up the anchor tenant position at the Two Rivers Mall.

By this time, the construction was half way complete and CK asked Mworia to schedule a meeting between Majid Al Futtaim Group (which owns Carrefour) in Dubai where he landed the deal in just hours.

"A man of refined taste, Chris flew first class while I flew business. Chairman always flew first class, he was not a man prepared to compromise his high standards," Mworia recalled.

At the meeting with the Carrefour leadership, he persuaded them that they should come and do business in Kenya and that they should set up at Two Rivers.

After a three-hour meeting, Chris and James left with a commitment from Carrefour and the problem was resolved.