Kennedy Murithi's farewell message as he exits NTV

Amos Robi

Kennedy Murithi has been at the Nation Media Group-owned station for the last 10 years

NTV Senior Political reporter Kennedy Murithi has exited the Kimathi street-based media house after a decade.

Murithi, the station's reporter covering major political events in his farewell message, said he leaves the twin towers with the optimism of landing greener pastures.

He further expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for holding his hand and to the company for moulding him to be a great journalist.

“It has been a wonderful 10 years, with an eight-month break in 2017/2018, working for the media of Africa, for Africa. Today, I leave the Twin Towers, regrettably, but with the hope that I'll be landing on green pastures.

“To my colleagues at the NTV, thank you for being a great support team. At Nation Media Group, I have grown into the fine journalist I am today. Tonight, Saturday 31st December 2022, I take a break from the newsroom and embark on a new journey,” Murithi wrote on his Facebook page.

READ: Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

Murithi’s eight-month break between 2017 and 2018 came when he resigned to take the Director of Communications position in the Tharaka Nithi County government.

He grabbed national attention while covering a press conference addressed by the then Opposition leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Musyoka, while answering a question from Murithi, sought to know his name after which he made the infamous statement "your name betrays you".

Murithi had however earlier hinted at joining the staff of Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki as his political advisor.

READ: NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

His departure adds to the list of other senior and experienced journalists from the media house, including Mark Masai and Dennis Okari.

Masai and Okari have since paired up to begin a new venture dubbed the social newsroom.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
