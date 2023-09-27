Meet Daudi Anguka: 'Pete' showrunner from Bondo & award-winning filmmaker

Born as the second child in a family of five, his journey to success is a testament to hard work, determination, and unwavering belief in his dreams.

Daudi Anguka's education

Speaking in an interview with Buzz Central on Wednesday, September 27, Daudi narrated his journey.

He began his primary education at Mikindani Primary School in Mombasa but had to return to the mainland, Bondo, where he continued at Atilili Primary School.

In class two, he started selling samosas with his mother to make ends meet. By the time he reached class four, they returned to Mombasa, and he joined Mikindani Primary School, where he completed his class eight.

He joined a secondary school in Homabay, but he quickly switched to Khayembe High School in Mombasa, where he completed his form four.

Fate intervened when UNICEF sponsored his passion for film, setting the stage for his remarkable journey.

Debut into film & TV series

Daudi Anguka's love for filmmaking began when he garnered recognition as one of the best actors during auditions.

He seized the opportunity and embarked on this creative journey. Determined to make a mark, he ventured into independent projects, often shooting and editing with minimal resources. Armed with a mere Shs200, he would shoot and edit, then hit the streets to sell his creations.

His breakthrough came with the short film 'Kosa La Mwisho,' which earned him an award and sponsorship from the Kenya Film Commission to study at Kibera Film School.

Armed with newfound knowledge and experience, Daudi returned to Mombasa with a vision to establish himself in the film industry.

Films & TV series that Duadi Anguko has produced

Daudi's journey continued with more short films, including 'White Doom' and 'Watamati.' However, it was 'Zilizala,' a 2017 production, that brought him substantial recognition, amassing up to 14 awards.

Emboldened by his success, Daudi decided it was time to enter the world of television. He began pitching his projects to various networks.

Ultimately, he secured a deal with Maisha Magic and got the opportunity to create 'Pete,' which marked a significant milestone in his career.

At just 24 years old, 'Pete' proved transformative and propelled him forward.

In July 2022, Daudi Anguka produced another compelling series, 'Sanura,' on Maisha Magic.

The series explores the delicate balance between preserving ancient traditions and forging new paths.

Set against the backdrop of Lamu Island, it delves into the rich Swahili cultural heritage, captivating audiences with its picturesque storytelling.

Another notable creation is 'Mvera,' which premiered on September 9. The film portrays the impact of corrupt leadership on a community in Mombasa, leaving them mired in poverty.

As young people seek job opportunities abroad, they unwittingly become entangled in an organ trafficking ring.

The story unfolds as Mvera, on a quest to find her lost mother, unravels the grim truth and endeavors to warn her village.

Daudi Anguka is also celebrated for his work on films like 'Nyanya Rukia' and 'Nia.'

He has a distinct passion for preserving culture and showcases the unique cultural identity of Mombasa in his work.

By fusing traditional elements with contemporary narratives, he highlights the island's cultural richness, captivating audiences worldwide.

Challenges that Anguka has faced in the film Industry

Daudi acknowledges that challenges are part of the business, He works with a big team comprising up to 160 people, and there are times when projects may not yield immediate financial gains.

However, his passion for filmmaking and commitment to pushing the industry forward keep him going.

Daudi Anguka talks about her ideal partner

Asked whether he was in a relationship, Anguka revealed that he had not found one but would be very okay if he found her even today.

