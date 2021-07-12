Murathe's son throws Hawaii-themed birthday party in Watamu [Photos]

He Wakairu shared photos of the Hawaii-themed all-white event which was held at the Mawe Resort Watamu - Boutique Hotel.

His whole crew of roughly 20 friends and family toasted to Wakairu's new year, giving a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle.

Wakairu explained that his actual birthday was on July 6, but chose to celebrate his birthday over the weekend.

"The best present your friends can give you is presence! @maweboutique #MyLuau #GatsAt29," he posted on IG.

Watamu is one of Davidson’s favourite destinations since his Instagram is littered with photos of him at various hotels there.

Davidson Wakairu Profile

He is described as a tycoon and an extroverted, easygoing man by his close friends. He is also a well-known event planner in Nairobi.

Wakairu stepped up his political ambitions by involving the young in numerous programs such as the Vijana Amkeni initiative.

Wakairu, who owns and runs DWG Holdings and DWG Wines, is hoping to throw himself in the deep end of politics during the General Elections of 2022.

"I saw the need to begin a movement that brings youth together to voice issues and be involved in national affairs. We use social media to mobilise each other," he said in a past interview at Switch TV.

He graduated from the Marbella International University Centre in Spain with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Advertising.

Wakairu enjoys traveling across the world and is a car fanatic who frequently drives a Mercedes Benz convertible.

More Photos from the party

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya