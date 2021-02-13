Economist David Ndii has given Kenyans on Twitter something more to discuss after posting an explicit message for masculinity Saturday.

The #MasculinitySaturday hashtag is associated with the Twitter handle @amerix, a controversial men's agenda advocate.

Ndii's tweet suggested that the day would be dedicated to worshiping a male body part.

The tweet sent his followers on a rampage as many continued to criticize Ndii over remarks he made on "toxic masculinity".

Ndii has gone on to label all the men who have challenged his masculinity as a "d**k cult".

He also hit out at Amerix stating: "Who is this @amerix bloke that misogynists are tagging, and what is this he has done with his masculinity that is supposed to make me tremble? Is he our new Akuku Danger?"

Being Valentine's Day eve, Amerix asked men to "buy a goat" instead of spending any money on flowers or chocolate for their female companions.

"Men, flowers are for goats. Chocolates are obesogenic. Buy a goat instead," Eric tweeted on Saturday.

He went on to tackle Mr Ndii in a tweet which read: "Men, never trust any man who takes the side of women in a debate. That's a classic White Knight and there is a pandemic of White Knights."