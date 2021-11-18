Davido raises over Sh43 million after asking fans to send him money [Screenshot]

In an Instagram story post and tweets, the singer asked his close associates and everyone who has ever produced a song that has become a hit.

“If u know I've given you a hit song …send me money .... una know una selves oo," he tweeted.

Davido raises over Sh42 million after asking fans to Send him Money [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

Davido opened the bank account in the early hours of November 17, 2021, to receive the money.

To his surprise, he has received over Sh42 million. As they always say, If you want something, sometimes, all you need to do is ask.

On the other hand, several Nigerian artistes have opted to copy Davido. Psquare, Don Jazzy and Teni have all shared their account details on their Instagram handles, asking for donations.