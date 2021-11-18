Davido raises over Sh43 million after asking fans to send him money [Screenshot]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido raises over Sh43 million after asking fans to send him money

Dennis Milimo

Send me money - Davido to his fans

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has received over Sh.43, 822, 639 (NGN 160, 707, 731), after he asked fans and celebrities to help him clear taxes for his brand new Rolls Royce.

In an Instagram story post and tweets, the singer asked his close associates and everyone who has ever produced a song that has become a hit.

“If u know I've given you a hit song …send me money .... una know una selves oo," he tweeted.

Davido opened the bank account in the early hours of November 17, 2021, to receive the money.

To his surprise, he has received over Sh42 million. As they always say, If you want something, sometimes, all you need to do is ask.

On the other hand, several Nigerian artistes have opted to copy Davido. Psquare, Don Jazzy and Teni have all shared their account details on their Instagram handles, asking for donations.

“Starting from @obi_cubana and @judeengees even @davido let’s show @davido that 2 heads are better than 1….. everything na double-double,” Paul Okoye wrote on Instagram as he shared First City Monument Bank (FCMB) account number.

Dennis Milimo

