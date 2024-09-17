The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Deejay Patiz' partner reveals what killed their child as she struggles with loss

Lynet Okumu

"Mungu sitakutusi but my faith imeenda kabisa...You knew what kind of pain it will cause me but still let it happen" - Deejay Patiz' partner, Euny Wambo questions God after losing 4-month-old baby.

Radio Maisha presenter and entertainer Deejay Patiz
Radio Maisha presenter and entertainer Deejay Patiz

Renowned reggae DJ and radio presenter Deejay Patiz and his partner, Euney Wambo, are mourning the heartbreaking loss of their infant daughter, Baby Faizah, who passed away suddenly on September 14, 2024.

Baby Faizah, born on May 18, 2024, was only four months old, and her untimely death has left the couple and their fans devastated.

Since the tragic news, Wambo has taken to social media to express her grief and share memories of the short time she spent with her daughter.

Deejay Patiz and partner Euney Wambo mourn the death of their infant daughter
Deejay Patiz and partner Euney Wambo mourn the death of their infant daughter Deejay Patiz and partner Euney Wambo mourn the death of their infant daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Radio Maisha's Deejay Patiz in mourning after loss of daughter

Through emotional videos, she reminisced on moments from Faizah’s birth to her growth in the following months. The pain of losing her daughter has shaken her faith and left her questioning the reasons behind the tragedy.

In one of her posts, she wrote, "Woi Mungu wangu, nilipitia hii uchungu yote ukijua tutaishi tu for four months?" (Oh my God, I went through all this pain, knowing we would only live together for four months?).

Wambo openly shared how her faith has been shaken by Baby Faizah’s sudden passing. In another post, she admitted that she has lost faith and struggles to pray.

Her grief has made her question the existence of God, and she expressed her frustration, saying, "My faith is completely shaken. I am not okay. Kuna Mungu kweli?. (Is there really a God?).

"Mungu sitakutusi but my faith imeenda kabisa. I can't even pray. You knew very well what kind of pain it will cause me na ukaacha ihappen. nimepoteza loved one's ata mum but sijai skia uchungu hivi. It's beyond my strength and control," she wrote.

Wambo’s raw emotions and heart-wrenching posts have resonated with many, drawing support from friends, family, and fans during this difficult time.

In one of her social media posts, Wambo revealed the cause of her daughter’s death, attributing it to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

She shared that she had always been cautious, even researching how to ensure her baby slept safely to prevent SIDS.

"I was always cautious hadi kugoogle vile unafaa kulala na vile nafaa kufanya kuzuia SIDS..." (I was always cautious, even googling how to sleep and what to do to prevent SIDS…), she explained.

The night before Baby Faizah passed away, Wambo recalled that everything seemed fine, and they slept peacefully until noon the next day. She expressed her trauma, heartbroken by the sudden loss of her daughter.

In honour of Baby Faizah, Deejay Patiz and Wambo held a candle-lighting ceremony on September 16 as shared on their socials.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) refers to the sudden, unexplained death of an otherwise healthy baby under the age of one. It usually occurs during sleep, and even after a full investigation, the exact cause remains unknown.

SIDS is a type of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), which includes all unexpected infant deaths, whether caused by injuries, accidents, or other unknown factors.

Healthcare providers often rely on autopsies, scene investigations, and medical history reviews to determine the cause of death. If they cannot find any clear reason for the baby’s death, it is categorised as SIDS.

newborn baby
newborn baby Shutterstock

While the exact cause of SIDS is still not fully understood, researchers have proposed the Triple-Risk Model as a possible explanation.

This theory suggests that SIDS occurs when three factors combine: a vulnerable infant, a critical developmental period, and external stressors like unsafe sleep conditions.

However, not all sudden infant deaths during sleep are caused by SIDS, as some may result from other factors like suffocation or accidents.

