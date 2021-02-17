Singer Diamond Platnumz has made another milestone in his music career after his song Hallelujah ft Morgan Heritage was featured in the highly anticipated comedy (Movie) Coming 2 America, set to drop on March 5, 2021.

The Jeje hit-maker is among African stars whose songs were picked and complied to make Rhythms of Zamunda. Rhythms of Zamunda—is a collection of originals from African artists inspired by the highly anticipated comedy movie Coming to America 2.

The song will be part of a 16-song Pan African compilation album that bridges the distance between countries and cultures.

Diamond among African star featured in Coming To America II “Rhythms of Zamunda”

In 2017, Hallelujah got more than 1 million views within the first 24 hours of being uploaded on YouTube. However, later on the song was banned by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Apart from Diamond who is representing East Africa, others featured on Rhythms of Zamunda include; Tiwa Savage, Tekno, the late DJ Arafat from Côte d’Ivoire, Prince Kaybee and Msaki of South Africa, and Fally Ipupa, Nasty C, Toofan, among others.

The album is curated by CEO, Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini, who said that it was important for Def Jam Africa to be involved because the first film was so legendary to Africans in the diaspora.

Eddie Murphy - the American actor, comedian, writer & singer, starring in Coming 2 America.

“Wimbo wa “#Hallelujah” wa @Diamondplatnumz Ft @morganheritage umejumuishwa kwenye compulation album ya “Rhythms of Zamunda” Soundtrack maalum ya filamu ya “Coming 2 America” BONGO FLEVA TO THE NEXT LEVEL

#Simba #Babalao #diamondplatnumz #mtvmamadiamond” reads a post from WCB Wasafi.