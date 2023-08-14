Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz surprised the audience by openly expressing his admiration for Chidi Benz's unreleased tracks during the first episode of Wasafi Festival 2023 in Mwanza.
WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage
Diamond displayed his creativity by seamlessly incorporating his own lyrics into the yet-to-be-released song by Chidi Benz
A video shared by Wasafi TV on August 13 captured the heartfelt moment when the two singers embraced each other on stage with evident emotions.
"Mmoja wa producers alinichezea nyimbo zako ambazo bado hazijatoka. Niliposikia wimbo nilisema mipango yataanzia hapa," Diamond said.
Diamond contributes a chorus to Chidi Beenz's song
The revelation took an even more exciting turn when Diamond announced his decision to contribute a chorus to one of Chidi Benz's upcoming songs.
"Kuna mashine yako moja, huwezi jua ni gani. hiyo mashine nimeeka chorus... Brother yangu, hii ndiyo zawadi ya kwanza kutoka kwangu," Diamond said right before performing the song.
Taking the stage, the father of four performed the unreleased song on the spot, eliciting a wave of positive reactions from his fans.
Chidi Benz got really touched by what Diamond did. He took off his shirt and waved it like a flag of victory in front of the excited crowd who cheered him on loudly.
Diamond pledged to leverage the influential Wasafi Media platform to promote and amplify Chid Beenz's upcoming track, ensuring its widespread reach.
"Alafu nimemabiwa wasafi Media wafanye watakachofanya sababu lazima hiyo nyimbo ihit sana. Wahakikishe kwamba yaani kila mtaa hiyo wimbo ipo," he said.
2023 Wasafi Festival lineup unveiled
The much-anticipated Wasafi Festival is all set to captivate audiences across Tanzanian regions, commencing in Mtwara.
According a series of Instagram posts by Wasafi TV, this year's festival will deliver a diverse range of entertainment and cultural experiences as it travels through 10 different regions of Tanzania.
The edition will feature some of Tanzania's biggest industry names including Diamond Platnumz, Mbosso, Zuchu, G Nako, Jux, Chid Beenz, Young Lunya, and Meja Kunta.
Other notable artists who are set to light up the stage include Mzee Wa Bwax, Jay Melody, Chege and Mheshimiwa Temba, Lava Lava, and Ommy Dimpoz.
Harmonize, Diamond to meet on stage
Adding to the excitement, former WCB signee Harmonize recently confirmed his attendance at the Mtwara festival.
This announcement elevates the anticipation surrounding the event, as fans eagerly await the performance and collaboration between him and Diamond after years of not seeing eye to eye.
