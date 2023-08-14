WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

A video shared by Wasafi TV on August 13 captured the heartfelt moment when the two singers embraced each other on stage with evident emotions.

"Mmoja wa producers alinichezea nyimbo zako ambazo bado hazijatoka. Niliposikia wimbo nilisema mipango yataanzia hapa," Diamond said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond contributes a chorus to Chidi Beenz's song

The revelation took an even more exciting turn when Diamond announced his decision to contribute a chorus to one of Chidi Benz's upcoming songs.

"Kuna mashine yako moja, huwezi jua ni gani. hiyo mashine nimeeka chorus... Brother yangu, hii ndiyo zawadi ya kwanza kutoka kwangu," Diamond said right before performing the song.

Taking the stage, the father of four performed the unreleased song on the spot, eliciting a wave of positive reactions from his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Chidi Benz got really touched by what Diamond did. He took off his shirt and waved it like a flag of victory in front of the excited crowd who cheered him on loudly.

Diamond pledged to leverage the influential Wasafi Media platform to promote and amplify Chid Beenz's upcoming track, ensuring its widespread reach.

"Alafu nimemabiwa wasafi Media wafanye watakachofanya sababu lazima hiyo nyimbo ihit sana. Wahakikishe kwamba yaani kila mtaa hiyo wimbo ipo," he said.

2023 Wasafi Festival lineup unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT

The much-anticipated Wasafi Festival is all set to captivate audiences across Tanzanian regions, commencing in Mtwara.

Pulse Live Kenya

According a series of Instagram posts by Wasafi TV, this year's festival will deliver a diverse range of entertainment and cultural experiences as it travels through 10 different regions of Tanzania.

The edition will feature some of Tanzania's biggest industry names including Diamond Platnumz, Mbosso, Zuchu, G Nako, Jux, Chid Beenz, Young Lunya, and Meja Kunta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable artists who are set to light up the stage include Mzee Wa Bwax, Jay Melody, Chege and Mheshimiwa Temba, Lava Lava, and Ommy Dimpoz.

Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize, Diamond to meet on stage

Adding to the excitement, former WCB signee Harmonize recently confirmed his attendance at the Mtwara festival.

This announcement elevates the anticipation surrounding the event, as fans eagerly await the performance and collaboration between him and Diamond after years of not seeing eye to eye.