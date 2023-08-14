The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

Lynet Okumu

Diamond displayed his creativity by seamlessly incorporating his own lyrics into the yet-to-be-released song by Chidi Benz

Diamond Platnumz performing at the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12, 2023
Diamond Platnumz performing at the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12, 2023

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz surprised the audience by openly expressing his admiration for Chidi Benz's unreleased tracks during the first episode of Wasafi Festival 2023 in Mwanza.

Recommended articles

A video shared by Wasafi TV on August 13 captured the heartfelt moment when the two singers embraced each other on stage with evident emotions.

"Mmoja wa producers alinichezea nyimbo zako ambazo bado hazijatoka. Niliposikia wimbo nilisema mipango yataanzia hapa," Diamond said.

Diamond Platnumz performing at the Wasafi Festival on August 12, 2023
Diamond Platnumz performing at the Wasafi Festival on August 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

The revelation took an even more exciting turn when Diamond announced his decision to contribute a chorus to one of Chidi Benz's upcoming songs.

"Kuna mashine yako moja, huwezi jua ni gani. hiyo mashine nimeeka chorus... Brother yangu, hii ndiyo zawadi ya kwanza kutoka kwangu," Diamond said right before performing the song.

Taking the stage, the father of four performed the unreleased song on the spot, eliciting a wave of positive reactions from his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz & Juma Jux performing at the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12, 2023
Diamond Platnumz & Juma Jux performing at the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Chidi Benz got really touched by what Diamond did. He took off his shirt and waved it like a flag of victory in front of the excited crowd who cheered him on loudly.

Diamond pledged to leverage the influential Wasafi Media platform to promote and amplify Chid Beenz's upcoming track, ensuring its widespread reach.

"Alafu nimemabiwa wasafi Media wafanye watakachofanya sababu lazima hiyo nyimbo ihit sana. Wahakikishe kwamba yaani kila mtaa hiyo wimbo ipo," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The much-anticipated Wasafi Festival is all set to captivate audiences across Tanzanian regions, commencing in Mtwara.

WCB signee Mbosso performing at the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12, 2023
WCB signee Mbosso performing at the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

According a series of Instagram posts by Wasafi TV, this year's festival will deliver a diverse range of entertainment and cultural experiences as it travels through 10 different regions of Tanzania.

The edition will feature some of Tanzania's biggest industry names including Diamond Platnumz, Mbosso, Zuchu, G Nako, Jux, Chid Beenz, Young Lunya, and Meja Kunta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable artists who are set to light up the stage include Mzee Wa Bwax, Jay Melody, Chege and Mheshimiwa Temba, Lava Lava, and Ommy Dimpoz.

Jay Melody performing at Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12, 2023
Jay Melody performing at Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Adding to the excitement, former WCB signee Harmonize recently confirmed his attendance at the Mtwara festival.

This announcement elevates the anticipation surrounding the event, as fans eagerly await the performance and collaboration between him and Diamond after years of not seeing eye to eye.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Alex Mwakideu bids farewell to Milele FM after 5 years

Alex Mwakideu bids farewell to Milele FM after 5 years

Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

Edgar Obare apologises to Vera Sidika over false Dubai trip reports

Edgar Obare apologises to Vera Sidika over false Dubai trip reports

3 celebrities who Stevo Simple Boy professed undying love for & how they responded

3 celebrities who Stevo Simple Boy professed undying love for & how they responded

NTV's Teen Republik host Azeezah quits

NTV's Teen Republik host Azeezah quits

Man claiming to be Oga Obinna's brother accuses him of neglecting their family [Video]

Man claiming to be Oga Obinna's brother accuses him of neglecting their family [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy