ADVERTISEMENT
Surprising collabo: Diamond Platnumz's sister featured in Harmonize's new song

Amos Robi

Esma Platnumz is featured in the song which also features Harmonize's official Deejay

Bongo music lovers are in for a treat as Harmonize, the CEO of Konde Music Worldwide, has featured Esma Platnumz, Diamond Platnumz's older sister, in his new song 'Say Yes'.

This collaboration comes as a surprise to many since Harmonize and Diamond Platnumz are known to be the biggest rivals in the Bongo music industry.

Harmonize praised Esma's lovely voice, stating that she put in a great effort in the chorus of the song. He took to his Instagram page to share the news of the new song and thank Esma for her contribution to the project.

He also expressed his appreciation for their friendship and pure love. This collaboration may come as a shock to many, especially since Harmonize and Diamond Platnumz have been at loggerheads for a while now.

"Eid Mubarakha my people, Now I didn't want to say this but I have to give a shout-out to the queen. Hizo sauti zake za kike za chini zilizo pendezesha hapo kwenye baby kitendawili..... Esma Platnumz, Done It thanks for the pure love and friendship, God Bless you," Harmonize said.

Harmonize and Esma seem to have a cordial relationship. However, their friendship is causing a stir because Harmonize and Diamond Platnumz, Esma's brother, are known to be arch-rivals in the Bongo music scene.

In February, a video of Esma enjoying Harmonize's popular track 'Single Again' became popular on social media.

Diamond Platnumz, who is widely considered one of the biggest stars in the East African music scene, was formerly Harmonize's mentor and boss when he was signed to Diamond's record label, Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB).

Diamond Platnumz (left) and Harmonize
Diamond Platnumz (left) and Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

However, the two fell out after Harmonize left WCB and launched his own label, Konde Music Worldwide. Since then, the two have been engaged in a bitter rivalry, with each trying to outdo the other in terms of music and popularity.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
