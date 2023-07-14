The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond: My kids think I’m still with Zari

Samson Waswa

Diamond Platnumz said he doesn’t allow his children to be stressed about him being separated from their mother.

Diamond Platnumz says he and Zari endeavor to keep their children safe and stress-free
Diamond Platnumz says he and Zari endeavor to keep their children safe and stress-free

He does this by keeping a close “professional” relationship with the mother, while respecting her space a married woman.

Recommended articles

The Tanzanian singer has two children with Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan.

Asked at a press conference in Kampala yesterday, Thursday about the nature of relationship he’s maintaining with his Ugandan family, Diamond said they are so close that the kids think he’s still with their mother.

We are just co-parenting and we respect each other… I think we are trying to be more urban. We try not to entertain any negativity when it comes to our kids,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why when our kids are around us, they are comfortable; you don't want to make them stressed. For me I don't even want my kids to know if I am dating; they think I am still dating their mother.”

Zari, Diamond and their kids
Zari, Diamond and their kids pulse uganda

Zari broke up with Diamond in 2018. She accused him of cheating.

At the press conference however, Diamond said although he and Zari parted ways, when it comes to kids they agreed to ensure that they are safe.

“I don't want to stress them because I know what I went through when I was a little kid, seeing my mother without sing my father together it was stressful," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tanzania Bongo Flava artist together with Kenyan pop star Nameless are in Kampala for the Comedy Store charity fundraising concert.

The show is taking place today, Friday, July 14 at the Kololo Independence grounds.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Georgina Njenga off the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Georgina Njenga off the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Diamond: My kids think I’m still with Zari

Diamond: My kids think I’m still with Zari

Ndovu Kuu explains why he attended 8 primary schools

Ndovu Kuu explains why he attended 8 primary schools

Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

Sonnie Badu says he wants to feature Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale in his next song

Sonnie Badu says he wants to feature Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale in his next song

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua