Diamond: My kids think I’m still with Zari

The Tanzanian singer has two children with Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan.

Asked at a press conference in Kampala yesterday, Thursday about the nature of relationship he’s maintaining with his Ugandan family, Diamond said they are so close that the kids think he’s still with their mother.

“We are just co-parenting and we respect each other… I think we are trying to be more urban. We try not to entertain any negativity when it comes to our kids,” he said.

“That is why when our kids are around us, they are comfortable; you don't want to make them stressed. For me I don't even want my kids to know if I am dating; they think I am still dating their mother.”

Zari broke up with Diamond in 2018. She accused him of cheating.

At the press conference however, Diamond said although he and Zari parted ways, when it comes to kids they agreed to ensure that they are safe.

“I don't want to stress them because I know what I went through when I was a little kid, seeing my mother without sing my father together it was stressful," he added.

The Tanzania Bongo Flava artist together with Kenyan pop star Nameless are in Kampala for the Comedy Store charity fundraising concert.