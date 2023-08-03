The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

Fabian Simiyu

Diamond and Rayvanny differ while explaining why they didn't perform 'Yaya' hit together

Rayvanny (left) and Diamond Platnumz
Rayvanny (left) and Diamond Platnumz

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny was compelled to explain why he didn't perform his collaborative hit with Diamond Platnumz at the Zombie Night concert.

Recommended articles

During an interview with a Wasafi presenter about the issue, he sarcastically remarked that regular people are facing unfair treatment out there.

Diamond was present and chuckled, commenting that Rayvanny performed some songs while Diamond was en route to the venue.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Rayvanny officially leaves Diamond's WCB Wasafi after 6 years [Video]

Rayvanny interrupted Diamond before he could finish and clarified that he hadn't performed the 'Yaya' hit, despite Diamond's ongoing argument.

When Diamond was asked separately why he didn't perform with Rayvanny, before he could answer, Rayvanny swiftly entered the scene to express his grievances.

Rayvanny voiced his perception of unfair treatment since leaving Wasafi, mentioning that there are certain songs they can't perform anymore.

Although Diamond attempted to present his perspective once more, Rayvanny didn't let him speak and emphasized that their situation was affecting Juma Jux's concert.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bongo Flava star Rayvanny
Bongo Flava star Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny and Diamond reunite in first song together after WCB Wasafi exit [Audio]

Subsequently, Rayvanny proceeded to perform 'Yaya' on his own, and Diamond commented that Rayvanny included both him and Juma Jux in the act.

"Juma Jux dah we were attacked yesterday and Rayvanny…kiufupi made us laugh on the set of 'Yaya'," Diamond wrote.

Rayvanny playfully responded to Diamond by stating that he took control of the show, leaving Diamond with no choice but to perform one song and exit the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayvanny reportedly faced an additional TSh50 million (Sh2.5 million) charge as he navigated his exit from Wasafi in August 2022, a month after parting ways with the label.

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny
Bongo Flava star Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominations are open for the Pulse Influencer Awards

Tanzanian media indicated that he violated his contract terms by performing at Nandy's festival in July 2022 before fully terminating his ties with Diamond's record label.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having already paid TSh800 million (Sh40 million) to terminate his contract, this new charge raised questions about the complexities of artist-label relationships.

Diamond commented to DW Africa that artists leave his label when they don't adhere to contractual terms, emphasising that Wasafi doesn't just sign artists but transforms their music into successful businesses.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dorea Chege's tearful video fuels breakup speculations [Watch]

Dorea Chege's tearful video fuels breakup speculations [Watch]

Citizen TV lines up former NTV presenter in race to replace Willis Raburu

Citizen TV lines up former NTV presenter in race to replace Willis Raburu

Kenzo returns from Japan; defends Cardi B on mic incident

Kenzo returns from Japan; defends Cardi B on mic incident

Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

Churchill & Priscilla Wa Imani's doctored picture delights fans

Churchill & Priscilla Wa Imani's doctored picture delights fans

Actor Celestine Gachuchi weighs in on Azziad, Brian Chira saga

Actor Celestine Gachuchi weighs in on Azziad, Brian Chira saga

Billnass confronts rumours of fathering Hamisa's son

Billnass confronts rumours of fathering Hamisa's son

Harmonize unwraps how he shared all his revenue with Frida Kajala

Harmonize unwraps how he shared all his revenue with Frida Kajala

I regret - Brian Chira extends heartfelt apology on radio

I regret - Brian Chira extends heartfelt apology on radio

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad's major demand for dropping defamation case against Chira

Diana Marua

Diana Marua: I made out with another guy while my boyfriend was driving