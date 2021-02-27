I think by now you must have heard or read stories of WCB President Diamond Platnumz gifting people cars. We all can attest that cars are his favorite pick when it comes to gifting people close to him.

On Friday (night), Chibu Dangote gave out another brand car to comedian Coy Mzungu during a comedy show headlined by our very own Mammito Eunice.

Speaking at the show that went down at Mlimami City in Dar es Salaam, Platnumz mentioned that he was out to appreciate Coy for being an instrumental character in the Tanzanian Comedy industry. Coy Mzungu is the force behind Cheka Tu- a comedy show in Tanzania where Wasafi are also partners and sponsors.

Diamond gifts Comedian Coy Mzungu brand new car during show headlined by Mammito Eunice

Diamond' take

“Samahani leo nimepita tu kuwashukuru maan leo mmejaa sana. Na ufikaji wenu nikuisapoti industry hii ya comedy na ninaamini kuwa Mungu atatujaalia iwe kubwa kubwa Zaidi. Na pia nini maagizo kutoka kwa taasisi ya Wasafi pamaoja na Comic world kwa maanaya Cheka TU, nimeambiwa nimletee gari Coy. Coy hakuwa anajua ikabidii nije kunfanyia surprise lakini kiukweli anafanya kazi nzuri sana na anaipa dhamani sana standup comedy na sisi kama vijana ni jukumu letu kumuunga mkono”. Said Diamond Platnumz.

The Friday night, Standup Comedy show dubbed Cheka TU Mzizima Edition was headlined by Mammito Eunice.

Also Read: Harmonize surprises his new girlfriend with brand new Car (Video)

Mammito Eunice, Coy Mzungu and Diamond Platnumz

Coy Mzungu’s car gift come days after Diamond also gifted his employee Majidi Ramadhani aka Bravesty a new car. Bravesty is a Social Media Administrator at WCB Wasafi.

The two (Bravesty and Coy Mzungu) have now added their names on the list of people who have been given cars by Diamond. Others on the list are; Mama Dangote, Mbosso, Lavalava, Harmonize, Rayvanny, Tanasha Donna, Lukamba among others.

Diamond gifts Comedian Coy Mzungu brand new car during show headlined by Mammito Eunice

Photos from Cheka Tu

Diamond gifts Comedian Coy Mzungu brand new car during show headlined by Mammito Eunice

Diamond gifts Comedian Coy Mzungu brand new car during show headlined by Mammito Eunice

Diamond gifts Comedian Coy Mzungu brand new car during show headlined by Mammito Eunice

Diamond gifts Comedian Coy Mzungu brand new car during show headlined by Mammito Eunice