Konde Music Worldwide CEO, Harmonize has gifted his new girlfriend Frida Kajala Masanja a brand new Toyota crown, weeks after going public with their affair.

On Thursday, Konde Boy shared videos via his Intsa-stories presenting his car gift to Kajala, who was got unaware while leaving the Gym.

In the videos, the All Night hit-maker could be heard requesting Kajala to accept his ‘Small’ gift, promising that more goodies will be coming her way as their love continue to blossom.

“This is your Car Baby Take it. This is my small gift to you” Harmonize says in the video.

Harmonize and his girlfriend Frida Kajala

The Introduction

The Konde Gang President introduced Kajala to the public on February, 12, months after being dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.

On that day, Konde Boy shared photos of his new girlfriend Frida Kajala, who is a renown Bongo Movie actress, welcoming her to his empire.

“WELCOME TO THE UNITED STATE OF KONDEGANG KONDEBEDEN & FRIDAKAMALA 🏁 LOYALTY ♥️ PROMISE 2B THERE FOR YOU” wrote Harmonize.

Since going public, the two have already, gotten neck tattoos bearing initials of each other’s name.

Harmonize with his New Catch Frida Kajala

Video

Kajala is also the baby Mama to Legendary Tanzania Producer P Funk Majani. Together they have a daughter who just completed her O-level studies this year.

Dumped by Sarah

Sarah ended her affair with Harmonize back in December last year, after it emerged that he cheated on her and even sired a child out of wedlock.

A frustrated and disappointed Sarah revealed that she has been through a lot with Harmonize but she has decided to end the relationship and walk out of their wedding that is barely two years.

Michelotti pointed out that her hubby was a liar who doesn’t appreciate people who help him.

