The two are set to feature in an upcoming African reality show called “Young, Famous and African.

On Tuesday, 22 June 2021, Zari Hassan took to social media to share the good news, stating that she is about to take over Netflix.

“Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we’re taking over Netflix! See me bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix's first-ever African reality show, coming soon! #YoungFamousAndAfrican” shared Zari Hassan.

Diamond and Zari Hassan set to make a debut on Netflix (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

In a poster seen by Pulse Live, Zari describes herself as; “I’m sassy, Sexy, a Mom, I own the game, I don’t Calm it, I’m a Boss Lady”.

Monday, Netflix South Africa put up a number of photos on their Instagram account, announcing that soon African stars will be featuring in an African reality Show on the streaming platform.

However, despite spilling the beans, Netflix didn’t reveals details of the reality show.

“They're young, they're fresh, they're unapologetically African and they’re coming to your screens! Can you guess some of the stars and their famous sayings? #YoungFamousAndAfrican” wrote Netflix South Africa.

In the posters the WCB CEO says; “I think I’m too romantic, the way I treat my lady, it’s as if she is my wife”.

The upcoming reality show is set to feature a total of 8 African stars, if the posters shared by Netflix is anything to go by.

Chibu Dangote and his Baby Mama will be joining the list of other African stars who have featured on the International Movie streaming platform.

Diamond and Zari Hassan set to make a debut on Netflix (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond and Zari Hassan set to make a debut on Netflix (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

New Catch

In the upcoming reality show, Platnumz talks about how he has been treating his girlfriend, something that confirms he has a new catch in South Africa.

On June 10, the Jeje maker once again fueled dating reports over a Insta-Live he did with a South African Model Andréa Abrahams.

Andréa Abrahams who is the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Mpumalanga and the Miss 7 Continents 2016, left many guessing if she is Chibu Dangote’s new girlfriend from the way she was conducting herself during the live.

Many Tanzanians, who joined the live, tried to connect the dots, as many kept on commenting “Shemeji” which means In-law, hinting that they ready to be Instagram in-laws.

Meet Andréa Abrahams the South Africa Lady believed to be dating Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Swahili

During the live, Andréa Abrahams could be heard telling Diamond that people where asking how they met.

She also mentions that she will learn Swahili so that she can be able to communicate with Tanzanians.

“Yes, I will learn Swahili, but it’s not gonna happen immediately, but with time”’

“Somebody asked me today how we met? Andréa told Diamond.

Across check done by Pulse Live, on Andréa Abrahams Instagram page, spots her rocking a black and Orange Jacket the resembles that of Diamond Platnumz. Is it a coincidence or Diamond gifted her the jacket?

In a separate post, the model is also drumming support for Diamond Platnumz who has been nominated in the 2021 BET Awards

Diamond and Zari Hassan set to make a debut on Netflix (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

“Behind you always💎🦁 ❤️ @diamondplatnumz #swahilination #betawards2021” shared Andréa.

Just the other day, Platnumz was in South Africa for the preparation of his 4th Studio Album and its believed that’s when he hooked up with the model.