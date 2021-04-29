Diamond Platnumz gifts another Employee with Brand New Car (Photos)

The Wasafi Media CEO has gifted yet another employee with a brand new Toyota Crown, for this exemplary work at his Wasafi FM Station.

George Ambangile, a sports Presenter at Wasafi FM, was handed the new car by Maulid Kitenge who is the Head of Sports at the Station, on behalf of Diamond who is in South Africa.

In a posts, the station said that their CEO, felt the need to appreciate Ambangile for being outstanding among the #SportsArena crew that hosts a weekly sports show on Wasafi FM.

“CHOMBO YA FUNDI GEORGE AMBANGILE 🚘

Fundi @georgeambangile amekaa humu !! Zawadi ndogo ya Gari Kutoka Wasafi Media kama pongezi kwa kazi nzuri anayofanya !! HONGERA FUNDI #WasafiMedia #HiiNiYetuSote” sahared Wasafi FM.

Diamond Platnumz gifts his Employee George Ambangile with Brand New Car (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Maulid Kitenge

“Kwa niaba ya Timu, mimi kama Mkuu wa Kitengo cha sports, Kwanza tumpongeze Ambangile, Hii inaonesha ni jinsi gani mtu ukijituma utapata vitu vizuri. George ameonyesha kujituna na kufany uchambuzi amabo umewavutia wengi sana. Na kwa hiyo kwa vijana ni kusisitiza tu kuwa ukipata nafasi ya kufanya kazi jitume kwa bidi zote” said Maulid Kitenge.

Speaking after receiving the car gift Ambangile said “Nilikuwa sifahamu kabisa kwamba kuna kitu kama hiki naenda kukipata, Labda ndo maana kubwa ya surprise. Kwanza nimshukuru Boss wangu Diamond Platnumz. Hii ni Zawadi kubwa sana kwangu na pia ameona kazi ambayo ninafanya na dhamani ambayo ninayo kwenye Kampuni”.

Ambangile has now added his name to the list of people, who have been gifted cars by singer Diamond Platnumz. Among them; Wasafi TV Presenter Aaliyah, Comedian Coy Mzungu, Mbosso, Lala Lava, Harmonize, Videographer Lukamba, Mama Dangote, Majidi Ramadhani aka Bravesty (WCB Wasafi Social Media Manager), Juma Lokole and Alikiba’s step-brother Issaa Azam.

Comedian Coy Mzungu was given a car on February 26, during a comedy show headlined by our very own Mammito Eunice. At that particular time, Chibu Dangote mentioned that he was out to appreciate Coy for being an instrumental character in the Tanzanian Comedy industry. Coy Mzungu is the force behind Cheka Tu- a comedy show in Tanzania where Wasafi are also partners and sponsors.

