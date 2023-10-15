The sports category has moved to a new website.



Diamond Platnumz's fans offer prayers & well-wishes amid health struggle

Lynet Okumu

Fans unite in prayer for Diamond Platnumz's swift recovery ahead of anticipated Kenya performance

Diamond Platnumz hospitalised in Arusha
Diamond Platnumz hospitalised in Arusha

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz recently faced a health scare that led to his hospitalisation in Arusha. The artist took to social media to share the details of his ordeal and reassure his concerned fans.

Through an Instagram stories post on Saturday, Diamond informed his fans about his sudden health setback.

The talented musician revealed that he had been admitted to a hospital in Arusha after experiencing a high fever. This unexpected turn of events took place on a day that didn't start well for him.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya
READ: WATCH: Diamond stuns fans after making stage entrance in a casket

Despite the unexpected illness, Diamond Platnumz expressed his gratitude for the care he received from the medical professionals attending to him.

He also thanked his fans for their unwavering support during his time of need. Messages of prayers and well-wishes poured in from fans concerned about his health.

Maintaining his characteristic positivity, the " hitmaker remained hopeful about his recovery. He asked his fans to continue sending their prayers and good wishes, hoping for increased strength as he recuperated.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child

Diamond Platnumz expressed his determination to bounce back quickly, eager to regain good health for his much-anticipated performance at the Wasafi Festival show, scheduled to be held at the Eden Garden in Arusha.

"My day today started very badly in Arusha, with a high fever that led to temporary hospitalization. I thank God. I am doing well now, and I continue to gain strength. Do not stop praying for me. May I have more strength and do well on the Wasafi Festival Show." he wrote.

To provide his fans with a clear picture of his current state, the Bongo star posted a video from his hospital bed.

The video showed Diamond Platnumz lying in the hospital bed with an intravenous drip, A doctor is also seen in the video, ensuring that the artist received the necessary care.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya
Diamond is expected to deliver a performance in Kenya on October 28, and fans who have been eagerly waiting for this are not happy with his latest health update. However, they are positive that he will recover and make it for the performance.

Here are some reactions to Diamond's post

jmatubia Iiitabidi amepona juu 28th lazima ashowup sisi hatutaki kujua

dimanmkareclassics Quick recovery KWEVO

manlikekamotee_ Weughh apone haraka johh Kwanza nimelipa VIP oktoba fest

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
