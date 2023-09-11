WATCH: Diamond stuns fans after making stage entrance in a casket

The renowned artist took the stage in a way that was nothing short of dramatic, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment.

The entire stage was meticulously designed to create an eerie and thrilling atmosphere. Skeletons were strategically placed across the stage, and performers dressed as grim reapers stood as pallbearers, adding to the mystique of the performance.

These grim figures carried dimly lit lamps as they solemnly transported Diamond Platnumz in a casket towards the stage.

As the casket was laid down vertically, the 'Yatapita' singer shocked the audience by bursting out of it, setting the stage on fire with an electrifying performance. The crowd couldn't contain their amazement as they witnessed this unforgettable moment.

Taking to Instagram, Diamond Platnumz shared his thoughts about the daring stunt. He confessed to feeling an overwhelming sense of tension while inside the casket.

"Coming out from the coffin was an insane experience last night; I was scared as heck in there!

Despite the fear, he expressed his gratitude to his creative team for the bold concept and revealed that the memory of being inside the casket still lingers.

"Natumai sijawangusha japo kila nikiwaza hali ya mule ndani ya jeneza kumbukumbu haifutiki…Wanachi wanashauku kuona Songea mmeniandalia nini namna ya Kuingia Stejini🙌🏼" he added.

The day Khaligraph Jones pulled a casket move on stage

While Diamond Platnumz's coffin stunt may have left fans breathless, he's not the first artist to pull off such a daring move.

In 2017, Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones made headlines when he emerged from a wooden casket during the annual Jameson Connects Kenya 2017 Experience concert at Uhuru Gardens.

Thousands of showbiz enthusiasts in attendance couldn't believe their eyes as Khaligraph Jones seemingly rose from the dead.

During his performance, Khaligraph commanded the stage with his track 'Mazishi,' a controversial 2016 release in which he dissed other artists while using a graveyard as the backdrop for his music video.

Khaligraph Jones when he came off a casket in a 2017 performance Pulse Live Kenya

