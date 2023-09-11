The sports category has moved to a new website.


WATCH: Diamond stuns fans after making stage entrance in a casket

Amos Robi

The entire stage was meticulously designed to create a strange and thrilling atmosphere

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz

In a jaw-dropping spectacle, Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz left his fans in awe during his headline performance at the Wasafi Festival in Ruangwa on Sunday, September 10.

The renowned artist took the stage in a way that was nothing short of dramatic, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment.

The entire stage was meticulously designed to create an eerie and thrilling atmosphere. Skeletons were strategically placed across the stage, and performers dressed as grim reapers stood as pallbearers, adding to the mystique of the performance.

These grim figures carried dimly lit lamps as they solemnly transported Diamond Platnumz in a casket towards the stage.

As the casket was laid down vertically, the 'Yatapita' singer shocked the audience by bursting out of it, setting the stage on fire with an electrifying performance. The crowd couldn't contain their amazement as they witnessed this unforgettable moment.

Taking to Instagram, Diamond Platnumz shared his thoughts about the daring stunt. He confessed to feeling an overwhelming sense of tension while inside the casket.

"Coming out from the coffin was an insane experience last night; I was scared as heck in there!

Despite the fear, he expressed his gratitude to his creative team for the bold concept and revealed that the memory of being inside the casket still lingers.

"Natumai sijawangusha japo kila nikiwaza hali ya mule ndani ya jeneza kumbukumbu haifutiki…Wanachi wanashauku kuona Songea mmeniandalia nini namna ya Kuingia Stejini🙌🏼" he added.

Diamond Platnumz performing at the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12
Diamond Platnumz performing at the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza on August 12 Pulse Live Kenya

While Diamond Platnumz's coffin stunt may have left fans breathless, he's not the first artist to pull off such a daring move.

In 2017, Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones made headlines when he emerged from a wooden casket during the annual Jameson Connects Kenya 2017 Experience concert at Uhuru Gardens.

Thousands of showbiz enthusiasts in attendance couldn't believe their eyes as Khaligraph Jones seemingly rose from the dead.

During his performance, Khaligraph commanded the stage with his track 'Mazishi,' a controversial 2016 release in which he dissed other artists while using a graveyard as the backdrop for his music video.

Khaligraph Jones when he came off a casket in a 2017 performance
Khaligraph Jones when he came off a casket in a 2017 performance Khaligraph Jones when he came off a casket in a 2017 performance Pulse Live Kenya
The rapper's unforgettable casket act added a new dimension to his live shows and is still remembered by fans as one of the most astonishing music performances.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
