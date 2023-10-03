The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child

Lynet Okumu

Why Diamond Platnumz' s fans are convinced that Naseeb Junior, his son with Tanasha Donna, is not his last born

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz recently celebrated a special occasion, his son Naseeb Junior's birthday, and fans couldn't help but notice the intriguing statement he made about Naseeb Junior being his last-born.

Recommended articles

The renowned artist shares his birthday with Naseeb Junior, and their joint celebration was filled with love and style.

Diamond, known for his fashion-forward choices, shared a series of photos on social media featuring himself and Naseeb Junior dressed in matching outfits.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs

The photos showcased their bond and impeccable fashion sense, ranging from modern suits to denim attire, complemented by expensive chains and durags.

Fans showered the father-son duo with birthday wishes, acknowledging both the stunning outfits and the heartwarming bond they share.

However, what truly caught the attention of fans was Diamond's declaration that Naseeb Junior is his last-born.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond stuns fans after making stage entrance in a casket

In his short but sweet birthday message, Diamond expressed his joy at sharing a birthday with his youngest child, Naseeb Junior. He referred to Naseeb as his king and professed his deep love for him.

Yet, fans in the comment section appeared skeptical about Diamond's assertion that Naseeb Junior is his last-born child.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sharing my birthday with my lastborn is the most beautiful and blessed thing I have ever Imagined. Naseeb Junior, papa loves you, king," he wrote.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

Diamond Platnumz, nicknamed 'Father Abraham' by his fans, has a diverse family tree. He has four children with different mothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shares two children with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, one child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, and Naseeb Junior with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

The artist's love life and expanding family have been a topic of interest and discussion among fans and media outlets.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

While Diamond may have proclaimed Naseeb Junior as his last-born, fans remain curious about what the future may hold.

Here are some reactions on Diamond Platnumz's Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

babutale Sasa hapo kwenye hapo kwenye last born ndio tunaomba maelezo

hamisi_kigwangalla Hii ni copy. Hatujapigwa! Long live bro…Sema sasa issue ni hiyo ‘last born!’ Kiaje sasa? Mbona Bado Mdogo sana wewe Mzee? Chapa kazi, Acha uvivu

binamubananga Last born au last picture?

mtu_poah Umeanza vizur umekuja kuhalibu kwenye last born kwa kinyakyusa tunasema last born ogwanyoko

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gidi's 'Patanisho' call ends abruptly as furious man accuses him of collusion with wife

Gidi's 'Patanisho' call ends abruptly as furious man accuses him of collusion with wife

Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child

Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

Akothee drops 'Mrs Schweizer' title from Instagram bio

Akothee drops 'Mrs Schweizer' title from Instagram bio

BBC's Ian Wafula elevated to continental role in latest promotion

BBC's Ian Wafula elevated to continental role in latest promotion

TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Prankster Nicki Bigfish

Prankster-turned-victim: Nicki Bigfish scammed after offering a helping hand

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Papa Shirandula actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira'

'Papa Shirandula' actress Kawira addresses concerns of her whereabouts