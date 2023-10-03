Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child

The renowned artist shares his birthday with Naseeb Junior, and their joint celebration was filled with love and style.

Diamond, known for his fashion-forward choices, shared a series of photos on social media featuring himself and Naseeb Junior dressed in matching outfits.

Diamond Platnumz celebrates Naseeb Junior on their birthday

The photos showcased their bond and impeccable fashion sense, ranging from modern suits to denim attire, complemented by expensive chains and durags.

Fans showered the father-son duo with birthday wishes, acknowledging both the stunning outfits and the heartwarming bond they share.

However, what truly caught the attention of fans was Diamond's declaration that Naseeb Junior is his last-born.

Diamond Platnumz declares Naseeb Junior his last born, fans do not agree

In his short but sweet birthday message, Diamond expressed his joy at sharing a birthday with his youngest child, Naseeb Junior. He referred to Naseeb as his king and professed his deep love for him.

Yet, fans in the comment section appeared skeptical about Diamond's assertion that Naseeb Junior is his last-born child.

"Sharing my birthday with my lastborn is the most beautiful and blessed thing I have ever Imagined. Naseeb Junior, papa loves you, king," he wrote.

Diamond's four children

Diamond Platnumz, nicknamed 'Father Abraham' by his fans, has a diverse family tree. He has four children with different mothers.

He shares two children with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, one child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, and Naseeb Junior with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

The artist's love life and expanding family have been a topic of interest and discussion among fans and media outlets.

While Diamond may have proclaimed Naseeb Junior as his last-born, fans remain curious about what the future may hold.

Here are some reactions on Diamond Platnumz's Instagram post.

babutale Sasa hapo kwenye hapo kwenye last born ndio tunaomba maelezo

hamisi_kigwangalla Hii ni copy. Hatujapigwa! Long live bro…Sema sasa issue ni hiyo ‘last born!’ Kiaje sasa? Mbona Bado Mdogo sana wewe Mzee? Chapa kazi, Acha uvivu

binamubananga Last born au last picture?