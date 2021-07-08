Diamond snubs Tanasha as he celebrates his Mother for turning a year older

The Party dubbed #707TheGreatGatsby, was all glitz and glamour as all invited guests showed up dressed for the occasion, with many honouring the set dress-code that’s; Black, white and Gold.

The two (Diamond and Tanasha) even used the exquisite Birthday party to announce to the world that they were expecting a baby boy together. In 2020, their love story changed and everyone went their separate way.

Best dressed Celebrities at Tanasha and Mama Dangote’s Exquisite Birthday Party (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Fast-forward to 2021, where Platnumz snubbed his Baby Mama, Ms Donna at a time he was celebrating his mother Bi. Sandrah Dangote whom they share a birthday date.

The Jeje hit-maker overlooked Tanasha’s birthday and did not even bother to wish the mother of his son a happy Birthday.

“Words can't express how much I love you mom.... thank you for the life, thank you for me 🎂❤❤@mama_dangote ❤❤ 🎂” reads Diamond Message to Mama Dangote.

Upon seeing her son’s message, Mama Dangote replied; “MY ONE AND ONLY SON, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING ❤️❤️❤️”.

However, a section of Diamond Platnumz’s fans were quick to notice that he had not wished his baby Mama a happy birthday and tried to remind him but all was in vain.

Unfollowed

In June 2021, singer Tanasha Donna again unfollowed Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz on Instagram, through their son’s account days after hinting that he is a deadbeat Dad.

Across Check done by Pulse Live, reveals that, Naseeb Junior is only following three people; Tanasha Donna, Hamisa Mobetto's son Dylan and Jocelina Montenegro.

As if the unfollowing wasn’t enough, Ms Donna went to an extent of deleting all photos Naseeb Jnr had taken with his Dad during their last trip to Tanzania.

Tanasha Donna has also unfollowed her Baby Daddy on her personal Instagram account, but Chibu Dangote is still following her.

“Respect to all the mothers who do it all for their Kids” she said.

Tanasha Donna and Diamond and their son Naseeb Jnr Pulse Live Kenya

The Unfollowing

The act of Ms Donna unfollowing her baby daddy come months after she followed him again. In November 2020, The Sawa hit- maker took her fans by surprise after it emerged that she had followed Diamond Platnumz again on her son Naseeb Jnr’s Instagram account.