Tanasha Donna unfollows Diamond, deletes photos on Naseeb Jnr’s account

Across Check done by Pulse Live, reveals that, Naseeb Junior is only following three people; Tanasha Donna, Hamisa Mobetto's son Dylan and Jocelina Montenegro.

As if the unfollowing wasn’t enough, Ms Donna went to an extent of deleting all photos Naseeb Jnr had taken with his Dad during their last trip to Tanzania.

Tanasha Donna and Diamond and their son Naseeb Jnr Pulse Live Kenya

Tanasha Donna has also unfollowed her Baby Daddy on her personal Instagram account, but Chibu Dangote is still following her.

Just the other day, the singer raised eyebrows after hinting that Diamond doesn’t not provide for his Kid.

“Respect to all the mothers who do it all for their Kids” she said.

The Unfollowing

The act of Ms Donna unfollowing her baby daddy come months after she followed him again. In November 2020, The Sawa hit- maker took her fans by surprise after it emerged that she had followed Diamond Platnumz again on her son Naseeb Jnr’s Instagram account.

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

The move surprised many basing on the fact that she pulled a fast one on Diamond in March 2020 after their breakup.

At that particular time, Ms Donna edited out Diamond’s name from her son’s profile as well as unfollowing him on all her social media platforms, cutting links with all things that might remind her of the Dangote’s.

The Instagram profile of Naseeb Junior used to read, “Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz’s son” but after their breakup she changed it to, “Tanasha Donna’s son”. Currently it reads “Hey there, name is Naseeb Junior, but you can call me NJ. 👶🏽🥰 | Born on October 2nd | Libra ♎️ |”.

In January 2021, Donna took her son to Tanzania to meet his father after months of no see.