Millions it will cost Diamond Platnumz to fund Zuchu's breast augmentation

In a video posted on her Snapchat account, Zuchu openly asked Diamond to fund her breast augmentation surgery.

Diamond agreed but warned he would not visit her in the hospital if she went through with the operation.

The cost of breast augmentation

Breast augmentation is one of the most popular plastic surgeries worldwide. Many choose to travel to countries like Turkey, Israel, Poland, South Korea, Germany, and Austria for the procedure.

In East Africa, celebrities often opt for clinics in China or Turkey. According to Mediglobus, the cost of breast augmentation in Turkey in 2024 starts from approximately $3,400, while in South Korea, it starts from $10,300.

In Germany it starts from €10,000, Poland from €3,000, Austria from €12,000, and Israel from $10,000

Diamond’s exes and their cosmetic surgeries

If Zuchu proceeds with the surgery, she will join the list of Diamond’s exes who have undergone body enhancements.

In 2023, Diamond sparked speculation that he was unhappy with the plastic surgeries his baby mamas underwent.

The singer shared a video clip on social media of the late pop icon Michael Jackson vehemently denying having undergone any plastic surgery. Diamond’s caption on the post read: “Women who get surgery but act like they’re natural.”

All four of Diamond’s previous partners have made headlines for their surgical procedures, sculpting their bodies to achieve what many describe as 'perfection.'

Zari

Zari, one of Diamond’s exes, gained weight during the pandemic lockdowns but later revealed her stunning transformation.

After facing criticism for her altered appearance, Zari defended her decision, stating that plastic surgery is common and should not be judged harshly. She opted for J Plasma liposuction to remove excess fat from her body.

“You do not have work to do; you keep writing about me in the newspapers. I don’t know why people refer to such procedures as plastic surgery because they don’t take any plastic and put it in your body. I just took fat out of my body where I felt like it was not necessary,” she said.

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna, another of Diamond’s former partners, had previously spoken about her insecurities with her body’s shape.

In 2021, she made headlines when she underwent cosmetic surgery to enlarge her hips and behind.

Despite being open about the procedure, Tanasha faced scrutiny over allegations of unpaid bills related to the surgery.

Hamissa Mobetto

Hamissa Mobetto, another ex of Diamond, has also invested significantly in cosmetic surgery to enhance her physique.

In a past interview, Hamissa downplayed the significance of these procedures, stating that many celebrities in America undergo similar transformations.

Wema Sepetu

Wema Sepetu, former Miss Tanzania and Diamond’s ex-lover, also took steps to alter her appearance.

She shared her journey of losing weight, even undergoing mini gastric bypass surgery in 2018 to achieve her desired figure.